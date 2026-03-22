Samsung is making file sharing less painful with this Quick Share upgrade

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What you need to know

Samsung is upgrading Quick Share on the Galaxy S26 with AirDrop-style file sharing.

The update brings simple, tap-and-send transfers without relying on apps or cloud links.

Rollout starts March 23 in Korea, with the U.S. following later that week.

Samsung is rolling out a major update to Quick Share on the new Galaxy S26 series, adding built-in support for AirDrop.

Samsung says it’s updating Quick Share on the Galaxy S26 series to support AirDrop-style file sharing. Previously, sending files between Android and Apple devices has been more of a hassle than a smooth process.

This is nowhere more evident than when you tried to send photos from a Galaxy phone to an iPhone. Third-party apps are awkward and using cloud links feels like too much for a quick transfer. Meanwhile, Apple users have had AirDrop’s simple tap-and-send feature within their own devices.

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Quick Share has worked well, but mostly just for Android users. With this update, Samsung is aiming for easier sharing across different platforms.

One-tap sharing, regardless of device

Now, Quick Share will work more like AirDrop, making it easier to send files between different devices without extra steps.

This update gives users a smoother way to share files between different types of devices, which people have wanted for years.

The update will launch in Korea on March 23, with the U.S. getting it later that week. At first, it’s only for the Galaxy S26 series, but more Galaxy devices should get it in the future.

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Samsung plans to bring this feature to more Galaxy devices, which could make a real difference. If it works well, other Android brands will likely add something similar.

Android Central's Take

Honestly, I support this update, but let’s not act like Samsung has suddenly fixed cross-platform sharing. This feature should have been available years ago, not just now as a big upgrade in 2026. Still, if it really makes sharing between Android and iPhone as easy as tapping to send, I’m happy. In the end, users just want to move their files easily, without any extra hassle.