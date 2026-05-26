Two years later, Google appeals antitrust ruling for search: cites 'hard work' for top spot
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By Nickolas Diaz published
Google says it climbed the search ladder all on its own to get to where it is.
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What you need to know
- It's been reported that Google has appealed a ruling made by U.S. Judge Amit Mehta in 2024 that said it was found guilty of an "illegal search monopoly."
- Google reportedly stated in its appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that it obtained the top spot through "hard work" and "bold innovation."
- Other reports claim that Google is also looking to remove the "solutions" in place to solve its monopoly, such as the need to share search data with rival companies like OpenAI.
It's been two years since we were last absorbed in Google's antitrust issues over search, and now the company is bringing it back with a major appeal.
Reuters reports that Google has filed an official appeal of U.S. Judge Amit Mehta's 2024 ruling. As previously stated, the publication reports that Google, in its appeal, said that Judge Mehta made "legal errors" in their ruling about a "search monopoly" two years ago. What Google has done is taken its stance firmly this time.
According to reports, Google said it achieved its top spot in the search space by creating a search engine people enjoy through "hard work, bold innovation, and shrewd business decisions."