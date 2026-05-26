I've been using the Fitbit Air, and it's a pretty good fitness tracker that I keep forgetting about. And that's the point

The Fitbit Air is exactly the type of product Google needs, short of a smart ring. It's simple, distraction-free, and comfortable to wear, even to bed. Sure, it may be missing a few features, but the ability to pair it with a Pixel Watch (if you want) makes this a great companion piece as well as a standalone fitness tracker.

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At a time when everything demands our attention, more companies are leaning into the idea that consumers might want something that we can mostly ignore. The Fitbit Air fits into a growing category of devices like the Oura Ring 4 and Whoop bands that aim to minimize their presence while monitoring everything in the background.

I've been testing the Fitbit Air for just over a week, and it's easily becoming one of my favorite new wearables. It does all the health and fitness tracking that I want, but without the distraction of a display. And while some users may prefer the functionality of a device like the Pixel Watch 4, the Fitbit Air is perfect for anyone who doesn't want a smartwatch weighing them down.