Google's answer to Whoop could debut as soon as tomorrow

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What you need to know

Google's screenless Fitbit Air could launch as soon as May 7, following recent teasers and leaks.

The wearable is expected to track health data throughout the day and show insights in the Fitbit app rather than on a screen.

The Fitbit Air may start at around $99 and come with multiple band options similar to the Pixel Watch.

Following previous leaks, it looks like Google's screenless wearable competitor to Whoop could arrive as soon as tomorrow, May 7, 2026.

Last month, Steph Curry posted on Instagram wearing a new Fitbit device we hadn't seen before, teasing what looked like a completely new kind of wearable. Since then, multiple leaks have suggested that Google has been working on a Whoop-style fitness tracker without a screen. The wearable reportedly collects data throughout the day and then presents insights on your phone, as opposed to a screen.

This category of wearables has been growing steadily, with brands like Whoop, Amazfit, and others already in the space. Now it looks like Google is ready to join in with its own take on a screenless tracker.

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