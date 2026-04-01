Google is building a Whoop-style Fitbit, and Steph Curry just showed it off

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What you need to know

Google has teased a screenless Fitbit tracker, revealed via a Steph Curry Instagram video.

The wearable uses a fabric band design and focuses on health tracking without a display.

It may offer basic features for free, with advanced insights tied to a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Screenless Whoop-style fitness trackers are trending in the market, and it looks like Google could be the next company working on one.

Just as Fitbit's personal health coach enters public preview for non-paying users, Google has quietly teased its next fitness wearable under the Fitbit brand. American professional basketball player Steph Curry shared a video on Instagram hinting at a screenless fitness tracker from Google for the first time.

The video shows Curry wearing a screenless wearable with a fabric band, light gray in the center with orange accents on the sides and a clasp. The clip includes the line 'new relationship with your health' and ends with Google's 'G' logo. Curry also says he's excited about what this could mean for health and wellness, calling it a first-of-its-kind product.

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A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) A photo posted by on

This isn't the first time we've seen screenless fitness trackers. Whoop has been offering a similar concept for years, focusing on tracking health data without a display and relying on a smartphone for insights. It looks like Google now wants to enter this space with a similar approach, likely under the Fitbit brand.

According to a separate