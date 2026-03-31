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What you need to know

Fitbit announced three new updates for its personal health coach; one of which involves "Cycle Health" for women's periods and cycle insights.

A new "Resilience" score arrives to help users understand the effects of stress on their body, as well as water logging and nutrition tracking.

The personal health coach's Public Preview is opening to non-Premium subscribers, too.

Fitbit's health coach is slowing down, as another wave of features rolls out, looping in more aspects of your daily life.

A Keyword update post details what users can expect from Fitbit's personal health coach this week, as an update prepares to arrive on phones. The platform says these three updates are designed to help you better "prioritize" your understanding moving forward. Fitbit is taking women's health more seriously, rolling out "Cycle Health." Through this, Premium users can receive "personalized cycle insights" from the personal health coach.

Android Central's Take These are almost like standard features we've come to expect from health apps and services. Nowadays, these have become quite common, but it still looks like Fitbit is strutting its personal health coach flair to push it along. It seems that the AI will take into account your personal data more potently to offer actionable insights that might make a difference.

At the very minimum, you'll also have the option of logging any symptoms and periods from the calendar. Your mental health is crucial, and not enough people take it seriously. Starting this week, the personal health coach will offer users an in-depth look at how stress affects their body through a new "Resilience" score. Moreover, it highlights mindfulness session tracking and mood logging.

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Making sure you're eating your meals to hit that calorie target and drinking enough water is on the way, too. The personal health coach is offering "personalized macronutrient ranges," intended as a more flexible way for users to manage themselves.

These three personal health coach features are headed to the Public Preview today (Mar 31). Historically, this is a restricted space for Fitbit Premium users. The company confirmed that even without a Premium subscription, users can join the Public Preview to take part in better tracking and more.

A coach in your pocket

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Fitbit's personal health coach already had a pretty decent update a couple of weeks ago. To help you understand the full scope of your health, the AI now accepts your medical records. This is a completely optional feature. If you decide to give the AI your medical records, it will use the information there to refine its responses and provide personalized assistance. Aside from that, the personal health coach had its sleep accuracy improved by 15%, alongside a "Get care now" update for continuous glucose monitor (CGM) access.

Android Central's Take Submitting your authentic medical records to an app (and an AI) is probably something not everyone will get behind. It is completely optional, so if you want to, go for it. If not, it doesn't ruin the coach's experience at all. The AI will simply go off what it already knows about you from data obtained from you sleeping, your heart rate, working out, etc. There are areas the feature can be improved on, but it's not too bad at the moment.

This AI-fueled feature has also expanded to more people. Users in the U.K., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore got access to the personal health coach back in February. Joining that expansion was Fitbit's delivery of its Public Preview to iOS users. The personal health coach is Fitbit's most significant update, delivering a personalized experience that adheres to your health data with a nice little app redesign, too.