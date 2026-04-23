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What you need to know

Fitbit announced another round of personal health coach updates for its Public Preview, giving users insight into weekly targets based on their goals.

The AI coach will also deliver personalized messages throughout the day in the Today tab for post-workout summaries, end-of-week updates, and more.

Fitbit recently announced a major Sleep Score overhaul for Public Preview, as the feature becomes more than a simple number.

Fitbit is continuing to focus on improving its AI-fueled personal health coach this week, with an update that brings it closer to personal guidance.

In an update this morning (Apr 23), Fitbit announced that the personal health coach in Public Preview's update delivers "weekly fitness plans." This capability eyes Premium subscribers, as Fitbit says those users will see "customized weekly targets and tailored workouts based on your goals." The company links this rollout to Public Preview feedback. Similarly, Premium users will have the ability to adjust their plan, targets, and desired workouts "next week."

To keep you involved with your workouts, the personal health coach is rolling out "personalized messages" that will be delivered "throughout the day." Fitbit says these messages will appear on the Today tab, offering morning moments, post-workout summaries, alongside end-of-day/end-of-week updates. The AI health coach will also walk users through the steps for workouts it recommends if you're unfamiliar.

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Speaking of being confused (or curious), Ask Coach is becoming "more natural." Fitbit says it's giving users a way to check in with their AI coach with a little more flow, so it doesn't feel jarring. Fitbit intends for these updates to begin rolling out over the next few weeks, into May, so Public Preview users should keep an eye out.

Your AI Coach

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

Fitbit's Public Preview is welcoming in another update this week, which is more of a major rework, as Sleep Score gets a whole new look. The company stated that it wanted to make Sleep Score more than a number, as it takes a "holistic" approach to what your rest truly means. Now, Sleep Score will account for a much wider range of nightly data, such as how long it took you to fall into Deep and REM sleep, as well as a relaxed heart rate. Interruptions to your sleep are also factored.

Users will see a full breakdown of every metric Sleep Score takes into account moving forward. Premium users get a little more of this update. The personal health coach dropped a few updates late in March, one of which focused on women's Cycle Health. Additionally, this patch introduced Fitbit's "Resilience" score. This serves to inform users about how stress affects their bodies, alongside water and nutrition logging.

Android Central's Take

Another wave of personal health coach updates, and this time it seems that the major feature comes off the back of user feedback. Users are looking for customization; something that feels personal to them on their fitness journey. Looking at it that way, I understand the feedback-driven feature that's arriving. The one thing I'm most curious about is the more "natural" interactions with Ask Coach. Fitbit didn't go into specifics. It leaves me wondering if this is in the way the AI responds or how we surface it.