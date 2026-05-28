Oura Ring 5 is here — it's 40% smaller than the Ring 4 and tracks your blood pressure

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What you need to know

Oura Ring 5 is 40% smaller while still delivering up to a week of battery life.

The new Health Radar platform adds AI-powered health insights and blood pressure tracking.

Oura Ring 5 now supports live workout tracking and improved automatic activity detection.

Oura is finally adding a wireless charging case, though it costs an extra $99 separately.

It's been a couple of years since Oura Ring 4 launched, and today the company has officially announced its successor, the Oura Ring 5. The new ring brings a smaller form factor and a number of new health-focused features, including blood pressure insights.

The screenless fitness tracker space has been growing rapidly lately. The recent launch of the Fitbit Air showed renewed interest in passive health trackers, and it looks like Oura wants to push even further into that category. Oura says the Ring 5 goes beyond basic tracking by combining new hardware with software focused more on actionable health insights.

According to the company, the Oura Ring 5 is now the world's smallest smart ring, with a design that's around 40% smaller than the previous generation. Oura says it redesigned the entire internal architecture, adding lower-profile sensor domes for better skin contact, more powerful LEDs, and more consistent readings. Despite the smaller size, the company still claims up to a week of battery life.