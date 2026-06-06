Oura Ring 5 vs. Oura Ring 4: Slimmer, and still with a subscription

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Oura Ring 5 $399 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Best Buy $499 at Amazon Seriously slim The Oura Ring 5 is an incredible design feat, as the heaviest Ring 5 is lighter than the lightest Ring 4. It's also slimmer than ever, helping wearers track fitness and health data while staying out of the way on their finger. Best of all, there are new health features, including the AI-powered Health Radar suite. The drawbacks are the same — a high upfront cost paired with a recurring, mandatory subscription. Pros Lower-profile sensors for better contact, accuracy, with powerful LEDs

Roughly 40% smaller than the Ring 4

Up to 9 days of battery life (depends on usage and ring size)

AI-powered Health Radar platform with features like Blood Pressure Signs Cons High upfront cost of $399 or $499, depending on model

$5.99 monthly recurring subscription adds up

Fewer size options compared to Ring 4

No ceramic option Oura Ring 4 $349 at Amazon $349 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at Target Still going strong The Oura Ring 4 is thicker and heavier than the new Ring 5, but it's still a capable smart ring. The device is cheaper than the Ring 5, starting at $349, although it also relies on a subscription. The older smart ring is available in more size options than the newer model. Pros Attractive and slim titanium or ceramic materials

Battery life lasts longer than a week

Excellent activity detection, accuracy, and heart rate data

New fitness and health features added over time

Available in sizes that the Ring 5 doesn't support, including 4,5, 14, and 15 Cons Find My Ring only works for iOS

Hardware is expensive, and you still need to pay for a monthly subscription

Thicker and heavier than the Ring 5

Many smart rings come with a subscription, but few double down on paid memberships as much as Oura rings. The recurring charges, plus the high upfront cost, make Oura Ring wearables tricky to justify. However, Oura has a new smart ring that aims to convince new users to try the form factor and get current users to upgrade — the Oura Ring 5. It's a design marvel, with a size that's around 40% smaller than the Oura Ring 4.

The biggest Oura Ring 5 upgrade is its thinner, lighter profile, which will help the smart ring blend in better on the finger. The design overhaul extends to the health and activity sensors themselves, which now make better contact with your skin for more accurate readings. Overall, the feature set sounds similar to the Oura Ring 4, so which should you buy? Let's break down all the differences and help you find the Oura smart ring that's right for you.

Oura Ring 5 vs. Oura Ring 4: Design, sizes, and materials

(Image credit: Oura)

The Oura Ring 5 is all about refinement, and that's clear from its design. It's advertised as roughly 40% smaller than the Oura Ring 4, which might actually be underselling it. Looking at the dimensions of each smart ring, the newer model is seriously slim. The Oura Ring 5 only measures 2.28mm thick, down from 2.88mm on the Ring 4. That difference might not seem like much, but it'll make the Oura Ring 5 feel more like a jewelry ring than a clunky smart device on your finger.

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The Oura Ring 5's weight reduction is even more impressive. Like with any smart ring, Oura rings are offered in different sizes, and they each have their own weights. Bigger sizes use more material and offer a higher battery capacity, so they're heavier. What's incredible here is that the lightest Oura Ring 4 size is still heavier than the heaviest Oura Ring 5 size.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The lightest Oura Ring 5 size weighs just two grams, while the heaviest one isn't much heavier at 2.69 grams. Meanwhile, the Oura Ring 4 weighs 3.3 grams at its lightest and 5.2 grams at its heaviest. That means the biggest Oura Ring 5 is almost half as light as the comparable Oura Ring 4. The lightweight and slim build of the Oura Ring 5 will hopefully make it blend in with your fingers with any other rings, so you forget you're wearing it.

One thing to note is that the sizing for the Oura Ring 5 is different from that of the Oura Ring 4, and there are fewer size options available on the newer model. The Oura Ring 4 is available in ring sizes four through 15, while the Oura Ring 5 is available in ring sizes six through 13. If you require larger or smaller sizes, you'll be out of luck with the Oura Ring 5. This also explains why the Ring 5 is so light, even in larger sizes, compared to the Ring 4.

That isn't a knock on the Oura Ring 5's weight reduction claims at all, however. The smaller size is larger this generation, and that Ring 5 variant is still 1.3 grams lighter than the size-four Ring 4 model.

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(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

The Oura Ring 4 launched in 2024 in a titanium finish, but Oura refreshed the smart ring in 2025 with a mid-cycle ceramic alternative. The Oura Ring 5 is only launching in a titanium finish for now, and it's possible that it too will see a mid-cycle refresh eventually. You can choose from Silver, Black, Stealth, Brushed Silver, Gold, and Deep Rose finishes for the Oura Ring 5. The first two options are $399, while the latter four are $499.

The Oura Ring 4 is available in Black, Brushed Silver, Gold, Silver, Rose Gold, and Stealth finishes. It starts at $349 for the Silver model, with other finishes available for $399 or $499. However, discounts are starting to hit for the Oura Ring 4 that make the premium finishes more accessible. Meanwhile, the Oura Ring 4 Ceramic is $499, but it's discounted to $399 at the time of publishing.

Oura Ring 5 vs. Oura Ring 4: Hardware and specs

(Image credit: Oura)

Both the Oura Ring 4 and Oura Ring 5 share similar hardware and specs. They're made out of a "high-performance titanium exterior" and a "seamless titanium interior." Titanium is a lightweight yet durable metal, making it a solid material choice for a smart ring. Certain models, like the Ceramic or Stealth versions, will have differences in materials. The two Oura Ring generations have the same water resistance — up to a depth of 100 meters