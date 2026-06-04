I just started testing the Oura Ring 5, and it's so thin I keep forgetting I'm wearing it

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Oura very recently announced the Oura Ring 5, and while I knew that it would be “40% smaller than Oura Ring 4,” when I received my unit, I never anticipated that the ring would be as gorgeous, sleek, and thin as it is.

No, I’m not even kidding; this ring is so thin that after I put it on, I’ve forgotten that I’ve been wearing it. But that’s not my only takeaway after wearing it just for a few days, so ahead of our full review, here are my first impressions of the Oura Ring 5.