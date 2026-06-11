Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: Should you play the waiting game?

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 New chip ahoy! The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 should arrive in July 2026 and is expected to debut Qualcomm's new Snapdragon chip. This upgrade alone should unlock features like better battery life, new on-device AI capabilities, 5G connectivity, and better all-round performance. Pros Expected to debut the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip

Might add ultra-wideband (UWB)

New Galaxy AI features likely

Expanded health monitoring features Cons Should look similar to the Watch 8

Some health and fitness tracking features expected to go behind a subscription paywall

More expensive (?) Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 $289.99 at Amazon $289.99 at Amazon $289.99 at Amazon $374.96 at antonline Current best The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 stands out from the crowd thanks to the squircle design. It's incredibly light and slim, delivers accurate fitness tracking data, and has plenty of AI smarts. Battery life is the only weak point which means you need to charge it daily. Pros Cushion design looks stunning

Very slim and light

Wear OS 6 with Gemini support

Near Garmin-level accuracy for health and GPS tracking Cons Requires almost daily charging

No big price cuts yet

Strap feels a bit too thin compared to the body

We're nearing the middle of 2026, and this means two things — we're nearly halfway to the launch of GTA VI (fingers crossed), and it's time for new Samsung wearables to drop. Going by the last couple of years, we should have the next Samsung Unpacked announcement soon slated for July, where the new foldables, watches, and audio products will be unveiled. There's little known about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 so far, and this could mean one of two things: either Samsung knows how to keep a secret, or the upgrades won't be that significant.

Either way, if you're looking to get a new Samsung watch or upgrade your existing one, should you wait for the Galaxy Watch 9 or simply buy the Galaxy Watch 8 right now? Word on the web is that Samsung might not be making any major hardware changes to the Watch 9, but it is rumored to finally get a new processor, which could usher in improvements across the board to battery life, AI features, and new metrics to monitor.

If you're unsure about waiting, here's a breakdown of what we expect from the Galaxy Watch 9 and how it should compare to the Watch 8.

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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 vs. Galaxy Watch 8: Design and display

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

It's surprising that we don't have any leaked renders of the Galaxy Watch 8 yet, but a mention of its model number showed up in a recent test firmware, thereby confirming that it should be on track for a July release. Based on everything we know about the Galaxy Watch 9 so far, it should look and feel almost identical to the Galaxy Watch 8. This also means we should be expecting the usual two sizes of 40mm and 44mm, with each having Wi-Fi and cellular options.

The Galaxy Watch 8 was pretty slim and light, and we expect the Watch 9 to have the same or better specifications. You should expect a thickness of about 8.6mm and a weight of either 30 grams or 34 grams, depending on the variant you choose. The same ruggedness should also transfer, which includes the IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810H certification.

Not everyone is a fan of the squircle design of the Galaxy Watch 8, but I personally think it looks quirky enough to stand out. The Watch 9 will most definitely use the same design, as I don't think Samsung will backtrack to the circular design anytime soon (if ever).

(Image credit: Brady Snyder / Android Central)

We're likely to see the same display size used on the Galaxy Watch 9 too. The 44mm Galaxy Watch 8 had a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED panel with a 480x480 resolution, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, and a Sapphire Crystal glass cover. It's possible the Galaxy Watch 9 will tweak these specs a bit, like a higher peak brightness or even a slightly larger display in the same frame, but I don't see any other changes beyond this.