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Apple is Google's biggest competitor. The Cupertino, California-based company makes premium tech products, such as its iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Along with its premium hardware, the company also has its own operating system and chips to power its devices. Apple has focused on a primarily privacy-first ecosystem and, more recently, has introduced a host of AI capabilities powered by popular models such as Gemini and ChatGPT.



Beyond phones and traditional computing, Apple has also entered other markets to expand its device portfolio. More recently, the company introduced Apple Vision Pro, its premium XR headset, making it a direct competitor to Meta and, more recently, Google's Android XR. The company is also expected to introduce foldable devices and smart glasses to round out its hardware offerings.