Apple
Apple is Google's biggest competitor. The Cupertino, California-based company makes premium tech products, such as its iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Along with its premium hardware, the company also has its own operating system and chips to power its devices. Apple has focused on a primarily privacy-first ecosystem and, more recently, has introduced a host of AI capabilities powered by popular models such as Gemini and ChatGPT.
Beyond phones and traditional computing, Apple has also entered other markets to expand its device portfolio. More recently, the company introduced Apple Vision Pro, its premium XR headset, making it a direct competitor to Meta and, more recently, Google's Android XR. The company is also expected to introduce foldable devices and smart glasses to round out its hardware offerings.
Latest about Apple
I can't believe I'm saying this: Android needs these five iOS 27 features
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Yes, steal these Here are the iOS 27 features that would make Android better if Google copied them.
4 of the best iOS 27 features Android already has
By Nicholas Sutrich published
Cutting edge Your favorite phones are always on the cutting edge, so why not take a look at the best Android features your iPhone-toting pals are finally getting to try.
Siri's biggest upgrade in years comes with help from Gemini
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Siri x Gemini The "Brain" behind the new Siri AI on iOS 27 is actually... Gemini.
Apple's latest Android joke would have made sense 10 years ago
By Sanuj Bhatia published
What a joke Modern Android phones are many things, but they're not whatever this ad is showing.
The US phone market struggled in Q1, but one Android maker made serious headway
By Nickolas Diaz published
Small decline U.S. smartphone market performance reports are out, and it was good news for one Android maker in particular.
Apple reveals WWDC 26 in the shadow of Google I/O
By Nickolas Diaz published
Hold on, Apple Apple sits in Google's I/O 2026 shadow, announces WWDC 2026 dates, and what we can expect to see.
I’ve waited years for Apple to fix iPhone-to-Android texting, and it’s finally happening
By Jay Bonggolto published
Walls are coming down Apple and Google finally fixed one of texting’s biggest problems by bringing encrypted RCS chats to iPhone and Android users with iOS 26.5 beta.
It's happening: Apple's iOS 26.5 prepares RCS encryption with Android
By Nickolas Diaz published
On the way Apple highlighted the upcoming arrival of encrypted RCS messages between iPhones and Androids in its new iOS 26.5 update.
Apple's Tim Cook is stepping down as CEO later this year — here's the Apple veteran next up
By Brady Snyder published
Leadership change Tim Cook will step down as Apple CEO on Sept. 1, 2026, ending a 15-year run at the company's helm. A longtime Apple engineer is set to take over.
Mac, meet Gemini: Google's AI gives Apple's macOS a 'native' experience for sharing and more
By Nickolas Diaz published
Welcome, macOS Google rolled out a "native" Gemini app experience for Apple's macOS devices, which brings an integrated shortcut and window sharing.
Apple Maps may soon copy one of Google Maps' more annoying features
By Sanuj Bhatia published
Ads are coming Apple is planning to roll out sponsored listings in Maps across the U.S. and Canada.
4 Android phones you should buy instead of the iPhone 17e
By Brady Snyder published
How To The iPhone 17e adds MagSafe and more to an already great iPhone 16e, but Android phones do a few things better (and cheaper).
iPhone 17e vs. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Simplicity or versatility?
By Brady Snyder published
iPhone vs. Galaxy The iPhone 17e is a basic smartphone focused on optimization and performance, while the higher-priced Galaxy S25 FE is all about versatility.
Apple’s cheapest laptop in years is finally here to challenge Chromebooks
By Jay Bonggolto published
Apple’s Chromebook killer Apple’s $599 MacBook Neo runs on an iPhone chip, cuts some corners, and is finally giving Chromebooks a real fight for your cash.
With the iPhone 17 selling this well, I don't think Apple cares about low iPhone Air demand
By Brady Snyder published
Choices, choices Apple is selling more phones than any other brand. It doesn't care whether it sells an iPhone Air or an iPhone 17 Pro Max — as long as people are buying an iPhone.
Motorola Edge 70 vs. iPhone Air: Thin phone showdown
By Brady Snyder published
Edge meets Air The Motorola Edge 70 and iPhone Air are two of the newest slim smartphones to debut, but which one should you buy? Here's how they compare.
Global smartphone shipments rise 2.3% in Q4 2025: Samsung and Apple lead the market
By Nandika Ravi published
Premium phones FTW! Samsung snagged its place thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its A series.
Apple partners with Google for Gemini: What this means for users
By Nandika Ravi published
Siri gets Gemini-fie Tech giants Apple and Google have chosen Gemini to redefine AI integration in Apple devices, signaling a profound shift in strategy for both companies in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.
I watch every tech launch event — here's what they still get wrong and what they get right
By Nandika Ravi published
Switch it up In 2025, tech giants showcased their latest innovations with flair, yet the disconnect between polished presentations and genuine user experience lingered.
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