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What you need to know

The encryption-focused update for RCS messaging between iPhones and Android has been detailed.

Apple states that this feature will arrive once iOS 26.5 debuts, which is speculated to do so next week.

The RCS standard never had E2EE protections, it was Google that decided that for Messages; however, a GSMA update in 2025 announced that encryption was on the way.

It's been a while since we were all RCS crazy, but an update brings those vibes back, as Apple finally prepares to make good on a promise.

Highlighted earlier today (May 5) by 9to5Mac, Apple is reportedly preparing to make good on its word to add encryption to users' messages with Android. The company posted the changelog for its iOS 26.5 RC build, which is the final testing iteration of the software before it hits the servers for everyone. In its notes, Apple states that it will "introduce end-to-end encrypted RCS (beta) messaging."

It adds that its RCS encryption will come online for "supported carriers." The publication speculates that this update will begin rolling out sometime next week; however, Apple's post suggests its encryption won't be simultaneous. This support will be "rolled out over time," meaning some users and carriers may see E2EE whenever it arrives, while others will have to wait a while.

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It would be nice if all iPhone users could get it at once, but to hold us over, 9to5Google alleges what this might look like on those devices. The post states that users will likely have to dive into their settings (Settings > Messages > RCS Messages) and make sure their end-to-end encryption toggle is active. Once completed, your chats will display a locked icon with "Encrypted" beside it. This is similar to the locked icon with "RCS chat with X" in Google Messages on Android.

Protected

(Image credit: Joe Maring / Android Central)

It's funny to think that Apple's iPhones got RCS support in iMessage late in 2024, but we're just now getting encrypted texts. There's actually a reason for that. In 2019, Google decided to offer end-to-end encryption to protect users' text messages in Messages. Apple's adoption of such protections for users was a collaborative effort between multiple companies and the GSM Association.

The GSMA announced in 2025 that its update at the time (RCS Universal Profile 3.0) would support E2EE for users. Apple confirmed quickly after that it would add "support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates.”

Android Central's Take

All I can say is finally. It's been a long road, one that Google trekked down tirelessly with its "Get the Message" campaign. All this means is now, Android and iPhone users talking