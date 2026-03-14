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What you need to know

Instagram's updated Help Center page about its end-to-end encryption states the platform's chats will lose its strong privacy protections.

Instagram states its E2EE will depart on May 8, 2026, meaning user chat privacy will be much more open to prying eyes.

The platform has continued to implement protections for younger users, such as stronger AI for detecting Teen Accounts.

Instagram just confirmed that it is preparing to depart from its end-to-end encryption measures on the platform.

The surprising change was detailed today (Mar 13) in an Instagram Help Center post, as noted by PiunikaWeb. In an updated addition to its "What is end-to-end encryption on Instagram" page, the platform announces that this privacy protection measure will soon vanish for users. Instagram says E2EE is set to disappear on May 8, 2026. This is in regard to E2EE for messages, meaning all user DMs will lose this useful (and valuable) privacy feature moving forward.

Android Central's Take It makes sense why so many people are up in arms about this. The publication noticed some users got a notification about this change when opening the app. For privacy reasons, it's a strange change. This encryption gave people comfort in knowing that not just anyone could see their conversation with their friend or family member. Now, or rather "soon," that's going away.

While this announcement is sudden, Instagram offers users a way to download their chats that "may be affected." It says, "you will see instructions on how you can download any media or messages you may want to keep." Additionally, if you're not seeing this option, you may have to update your app to the latest version.

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As you might expect, users aren't too happy about this. PiunikaWeb clocked posts on Reddit and other social media platforms where users are expressing their concern, as well as their disbelief. Instagram—or, more specifically, Meta—hasn't offered more details about this change. However, the publication assumes this could be due to changing laws overseas in Europe, where they have been putting pressure on certain platforms to review reported DMs.

Authorities are concerned about weeding out illegal materials.

Changes inbound

(Image credit: Meta)

If we're to follow this speculation on keeping younger users safe, Instagram rolled out its AI late last year to detect teen accounts. If the AI deemed an account was being used by a teenager, then it would turn that into a proper Teen Account with the appropriate restrictions. The AI was said to even flag accounts used by teenagers with fake birthdays. With a Teen Account, the features available are reigned in. The user wouldn't be available to be contacted by just anyone, and the content available would also veer toward the more acceptable.

Android Central's Take It's a change that is both frustrating as it is understandable. Of course, no one wants illegal materials running rampant. But, at the same time, is it worth the cost of everyone's privacy? It certainly seems that way to Meta as it highlights this upcoming change for Instagram. I'm certain this won't be the end of what's happened. After all, we're 2 months out.

We have two months before this actually arrives on Instagram, so there's a chance Meta will come forward with a statement. Elsewhere, Instagram Reels for TV made its way onto Google TV after a brief stint on Amazon's Fire TV.