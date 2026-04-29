Meta's AI investments are costing way more than VR, and investors aren't happy about it

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Meta's AI efforts are paying off with record-high growth, but the company is spending more than ever on infrastructure costs.

Meta AI Glasses and Meta Quest on the Meta website
(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

What you need to know

  • Meta reported record earnings growth for Q1 2026, with the company posting $56.31 billion in revenue, a 33% year-over-year increase.
  • Meta's spending also increased significantly, up 35% since this time last year with $33 billion in spending from January 1 to March 31, 2026.
  • Meta signaled that its spending will continue to jump because of global component issues, now estimating between $125 billion and $145 billion for the year.
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