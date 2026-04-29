Meta's AI investments are costing way more than VR, and investors aren't happy about it

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What you need to know

Meta reported record earnings growth for Q1 2026, with the company posting $56.31 billion in revenue, a 33% year-over-year increase.

Meta's spending also increased significantly, up 35% since this time last year with $33 billion in spending from January 1 to March 31, 2026.

Meta signaled that its spending will continue to jump because of global component issues, now estimating between $125 billion and $145 billion for the year.

Meta makes a lot of money, and the first quarter of 2026 is the most the company has ever seen flow into its coffers. Meta's Family of Apps, which includes Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger, brought in a stunning $55.9 billion. Meanwhile, Meta's Reality Labs products, like Meta Quest, Ray-Ban AI glasses, and game sales, brought in just $402 million. Meta's Q4 2025 earnings remain the highest ever at $59.89 billion.

The massive rise in revenue over the past year can likely be attributed directly to the company's use of AI in its ad business, which helps further target specific customers for ads. CEO Mark Zuckerberg continues to point to this as one of the biggest reasons the company is spending so much on its AI development and infrastructure, and while that's obviously paying off in the quarterly statements, investors still seem to be somewhat wary of the future.

At the time of the earnings call, Meta shares were down nearly 6%, as the company reported its earnings well ahead of the public call.

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