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What you need to know

The NBA Playoffs are in full swing, and Threads is slowly rolling out Live Chats for its NBA Community.

In Live Chats, users can join and chat amongst other NBA fans, posting messages, photos, videos, and more.

This feature is rolling out to a small number of creators first, but Meta says it's planning several more features, like co-hosting, for the future.

Getting together to watch the game gets a whole lot easier this week on Threads for basketball lovers.

Today (Apr 22), Meta announced that Threads will soon roll out Live Chats, a dynamic version of your standard group chat for "real-time conversations around cultural moments as they're happening." Joining Live Chats is a convenient (and bold) red ring around the user's profile icon, so everyone knows they're live. To get Live Chats going, Threads says this feature is rolling out first for NBAThreads Community creators throughout the playoffs and the Finals.

Meta adds that Live Chats for the NBA post-season will be present at the top of its Community Feed and in linked shared posts in your normal feed. Once you've joined a chat, users can send messages (photos, videos, links) and send emoji reactions. Live Chats are open to the public; however, if it's "full," Meta says "you can still watch the conversation, react to messages, and vote in polls."

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