The US phone market struggled in Q1, but one Android maker made serious headway
There's a distinct 60/40 split in the U.S. between Apple and Android.
What you need to know
- Research company, Omdia, reported on the U.S. smartphone market for Q1 2026, stating it has dipped by 3% YoY.
- The company says that rising memory and storage costs aided this decline, as well as "restrained carrier upgrades."
- Samsung dropped 5% YoY, but it still led the charge for Android, taking up 24% of the market; however, Apple (down 3%) took the number one spot with 60%.
- The only Android maker to go positive was Motorola, which marked an 18% growth in the U.S. smartphone market.
Reports discussing how smartphones performed in Q1 are surfacing, and they're telling the story of a struggling market.
The research company Omdia shared a press release this morning (May 27), highlighting how the U.S. smartphone market performed in Q1 2026. According to its research, the market did not perform as well YoY (year-over-year). Omdia states the market dipped by 3% YoY in Q1, as companies shipped 33.4 million units across the country.
The cause? Omdia says "shipments were pressured by a more restrained carrier upgrade environment, rising memory and storage costs, and delayed device launches that compressed sell-through for key premium models." Though the decline was "modest," Omdia could not ignore the aforementioned catalysts behind t