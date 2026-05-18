The Galaxy S26 is selling better than the S25, but Samsung may be pushing its luck

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What you need to know

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series opened 15% stronger than the Galaxy S25 in its first six weeks, with overall Samsung smartphone sales also climbing 5%, according to Counterpoint Research.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra is driving most of the demand, reportedly making up around 70% of pre-orders thanks to exclusive features and upgraded AI tools.

However, Samsung’s momentum may already be cooling after week six as higher prices start pushing buyers away.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series is off to a better start than the Galaxy S25 ever was, but there is already a caveat lurking behind those impressive figures. Early sales are ticking higher, notably in the U.S. and South Korea, but a new report indicates that Samsung's momentum may already be faltering as higher prices start to deter buyers.

Market analytics firm Counterpoint Research has published fresh data indicating that cumulative Galaxy S26 sales in the first six weeks post-launch were roughly 15% ahead of the Galaxy S25 lineup during the same period last year. At the same time, Samsung’s overall smartphone sales during the launch window also rose 5%, the report said.

It's already a big win for Samsung at a time when the wider smartphone market is under pressure from rising component costs, weaker consumer spending, and slower upgrade cycles.