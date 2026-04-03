I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra for three weeks — here are six things I learned

Click for next article

I was excited to use the Galaxy S26 Ultra; I thought this would be the year Samsung rolled out meaningful upgrades to make the phone hold its own against Chinese alternatives like the Vivo X300 Pro and OPPO Find X9 Pro.

Annoyingly, that isn't the case. While the S26 Ultra has a few cool new features, the underlying foundation hasn't changed much at all from previous years, and you get a phone that isn't quite as good as other Android flagships when it comes to the cameras and battery tech.

Still, that doesn't mean the Galaxy S26 Ultra is a bad phone — not by any measure. It's just that you don't get any noteworthy camera upgrades, and that ultimately limits its potential. I used the Galaxy S26 Ultra as my daily driver for just over three weeks, and this is what I learned.

Article continues below

Privacy Display is great, but the actual AMOLED is missing a few basics

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

The defining feature on the S26 Ultra is Privacy Display, a hardware-assisted mode that's designed to curb shoulder surfing by limiting screen visibility at side angles. This means no one can view what's on your screen while in public, and it works really well — it's something that I want other Android manufacturers to "borrow" on their own devices.

Privacy Display works by changing the pixel substructure of the panel itself, and Samsung calls this Flex Magic Pixel tech. Basically, the wide pixels that emit light at a broader angle are dimmed, and this ensures no one can see your screen at a side angle, even though you can easily make out the contents of the screen. There is a noticeable decrease in brightness levels because of how the tech works, but I didn't have any issues using the mode outdoors under harsh sunlight.

(Image credit: Harish Jonnalagadda / Android Central)

I like the versatility as well; the ability to toggle the mode on or off is novel, and Samsung did a great job overall. That said, the AMOLED panel itself misses out in a few areas; it doesn't get as bright as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Find X9 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, or the Vivo X300 Pro, and that's without Privacy Display activated.

You miss out on other mainstays like high-frequency PWM dimming, and this is something that Samsung really needs to address on its devices. Oddly enough, the S26 Ultra misses out on Dolby Vision as well, and only has HDR10+.