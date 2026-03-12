Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Brand perception is everything

Click for next article

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra $1,299 at Visible $1,299.99 at Samsung Check Amazon Check Walmart Finest Galaxy yet Samsung's Galaxy S26 Ultra is here and it's one hell of a flagship. Some of the standout features include the lighter design, Privacy Display feature, and 60W fast wired charging. Samsung has also kept the price the same as last time. Pros Slimmer and lighter than the Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Seven years of software support

60W wired and 25W wireless charging is a big step up

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC delivers amazing performance

Wider aperture for main and tele cameras should offer quality boost

Privacy Display feature is very cool Cons 16GB RAM only for 1TB variant

Battery capacity is the same

No change to selfie camera

Still expensive

Display is not true 10-bit Xiaomi 17 Ultra Check Amazon Check Walmart The best cameras we've seen The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is now available globally and kicks the Galaxy S26 Ultra's butt when it comes to the display's color gamut, cameras, and battery life. The software has improved as well but more importantly, it has some of the best specs on any Android flagship today. Pros Incredible 12-bit AMOLED display

512GB storage in the base model

Class-leading 200MP telephoto camera

Massive battery with much faster charging than Galaxy

Available globally Cons Lacks stylus

OS upgrades falls a little short compared to Samsung

Expensive

Heavier and thicker

We've gone hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra and have come away quite impressed with what Samsung has managed to achieve. It's not a radical shift from the S25 Ultra, but subtle improvements like the lighter design, fancy new display, and faster charging are all quality of life upgrades that are welcomed.

Xiaomi has been busy as well and, in an attempt to steal some of Samsung's thunder, has launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra globally. This is an equally impressive flagship worthy of its high price and, in some instances, even beats the S26 Ultra.

If you live in a region where you have the option to buy either phone, and you're still finding it tough to decide, here's everything you need to know about how these Samsung and Xiaomi flagships compare.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Design and display

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a slight design makeover with gentler curves along the corners and an even slimmer and lighter design. This is much needed, given how the existing Ultra isn't the most ergonomic for everyday use. The S26 Ultra measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 214 grams. This makes it lighter and slimmer than the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Galaxy also comes with a built-in stylus, which Xiaomi lacks.

The display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is both impressive and disappointing. The downside is that it's not the 10-bit panel previously advertised, but an 8-bit panel. Samsung, though, has managed to fake a 10-bit color profile via a process called FRC, also known as temporal dithering.

Senior Editor Nicholas Sutrich has done an impressive deep dive into this tech, and the verdict is that while the S26 Ultra does produce a 10-bit color gamut, a side effect of this technique is slight pixel flicker, which can induce headaches or eye fatigue if you're sensitive to it.

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

On a positive note, the new Privacy Display feature is quite amazing. It basically mimics the effect of privacy screen protectors at a pixel level, which darkens the screen if viewed from an angle. You can turn this feature on or off at any time and even customize it to trigger for specific apps. Not only that, even pop-up notifications from designated apps will be blacked out, which I personally think is a really cool trick, making it one of the best Samsung phones in the market.

