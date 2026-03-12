Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Brand perception is everything

Samsung's finest ultra phone goes head to head with the Xiaomi's best ultra to date.

If you live in a region where you have the option to buy either phone, and you're still finding it tough to decide, here's everything you need to know about how these Samsung and Xiaomi flagships compare.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra vs. Xiaomi 17 Ultra: Design and display

Display of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra showing the One UI home screen

(Image credit: Sanuj Bhatia / Android Central)

The Galaxy S26 Ultra gets a slight design makeover with gentler curves along the corners and an even slimmer and lighter design. This is much needed, given how the existing Ultra isn't the most ergonomic for everyday use. The S26 Ultra measures 7.9mm thick and weighs 214 grams. This makes it lighter and slimmer than the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. The Galaxy also comes with a built-in stylus, which Xiaomi lacks.

The display on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is both impressive and disappointing. The downside is that it's not the 10-bit panel previously advertised, but an 8-bit panel. Samsung, though, has managed to fake a 10-bit color profile via a process called FRC, also known as temporal dithering.

Senior Editor Nicholas Sutrich has done an impressive deep dive into this tech, and the verdict is that while the S26 Ultra does produce a 10-bit color gamut, a side effect of this technique is slight pixel flicker, which can induce headaches or eye fatigue if you're sensitive to it.

How Google Messages looks at an angle with the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra&#039;s privacy display enabled

(Image credit: Derrek Lee / Android Central)

On a positive note, the new Privacy Display feature is quite amazing. It basically mimics the effect of privacy screen protectors at a pixel level, which darkens the screen if viewed from an angle. You can turn this feature on or off at any time and even customize it to trigger for specific apps. Not only that, even pop-up notifications from designated apps will be blacked out, which I personally think is a really cool trick, making it one of the best Samsung phones in the market.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra review on Android Central

(Image credit: Apoorva Bhardwaj / Android Central)