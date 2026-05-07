Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 6: Likely better in (almost) every way
Versus
By Brady Snyder published
The Galaxy Z Fold 8 looks promising, but you'll have to pry the Galaxy Z Fold 6 from S Pen lovers' hands.
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Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 8
The best is already here
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 brought a major overhaul for Samsung's big-screen foldable, and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be a more modest upgrade. It might have a larger battery, faster charging, and perhaps a "crease-less" foldable display panel. However, there's always a chance the price could go up.
Pros
- Could be powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip
- Battery life might finally get a boost with 5,000mAh capacity
- Display could be improved with crease-less design
- Build quality could get even thinner and lighter
Cons
- General design language might match Galaxy Z Fold 7
- The RAM shortage might lead to higher prices
- Still won't have the biggest battery or most durable form factor
Samsung
Galaxy Z Fold 6