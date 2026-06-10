Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide): Wide screens or flagship features?

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra The traditional fold The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, or whatever it ends up being called, will be the successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. You can expect a slim and refined design with a focus on flagship features, including a standout triple-camera featured. We'd also like to see a larger battery, and hope we don't see a significantly higher price. Pros We expect to see the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip here, too

A rumored 5,000mAh capacity would be a major improvement

A crease-less display or Privacy Display-like feature might be coming

Better cameras than standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 (the wide one) Cons Very similar to Galaxy Z Fold 7 design

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 might not be much better than 8 Elite for daily use

Higher prices are a possibility

No Qi2 or IP68 improvements expected Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Widescreen fold The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, previously rumored as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, will offer a wider cover screen and aspect ratio similar to the Huawei Pura X Max. It'll focus on content consumption due to the widescreen displays, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is expected to be better in other areas, like battery life and camera quality. The wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 might be cheaper than the Ultra variant. Pros Could use the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform

Expected to cost less than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Wider aspect ratios should be better for content consumption Cons Fewer cameras than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Could have a smaller battery than the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Will face tough competition against Razr Fold and Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models this year, but we don't know exactly what they'll be called. There's a traditional Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor in the works, plus a wider big-screen foldable supposedly in the pipeline.

The former was originally thought to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the latter taking up the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide moniker. More recently, rumors point to Samsung calling the wider foldable simply the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the flagship model being branded as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Regardless of how the naming scheme shakes out, it's all but confirmed that we are getting two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models from Samsung this release cycle. One of them will be a wide model akin to Huawei's Pura X Max, and the other will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here's how we expect them to compare — and which one you should buy following Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

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The two phones in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series are expected to be announced at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event. Current rumors point to Samsung hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026, and that's when we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 models debut. The leak predicts that both the standard and wide Galaxy Z Fold models will arrive at this showcase.

Pricing and availability details for these phones, possibly called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, aren't known yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000, which can serve as a benchmark for potential Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra pricing. The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB variants, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tabbed to offer an additional 1TB configuration.

We don't know which colors the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be available in, but we have seen them in leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Design and displays