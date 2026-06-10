Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide): Wide screens or flagship features?

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There are reportedly going to be two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models this year — even if we don't know what they will be called.

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models this year, but we don't know exactly what they'll be called. There's a traditional Galaxy Z Fold 7 successor in the works, plus a wider big-screen foldable supposedly in the pipeline.

The former was originally thought to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the latter taking up the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide moniker. More recently, rumors point to Samsung calling the wider foldable simply the Galaxy Z Fold 8, with the flagship model being branded as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Regardless of how the naming scheme shakes out, it's all but confirmed that we are getting two Galaxy Z Fold 8 models from Samsung this release cycle. One of them will be a wide model akin to Huawei's Pura X Max, and the other will be similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Here's how we expect them to compare — and which one you should buy following Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Pricing and availability

A leaked rendering of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 in blue.

(Image credit: Android Headlines)

The two phones in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series are expected to be announced at Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event. Current rumors point to Samsung hosting a Galaxy Unpacked event in London on July 22, 2026, and that's when we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 8 models debut. The leak predicts that both the standard and wide Galaxy Z Fold models will arrive at this showcase.

Pricing and availability details for these phones, possibly called the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, aren't known yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 starts at $2,000, which can serve as a benchmark for potential Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra pricing. The wide Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to come in 256GB and 512GB variants, while the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is tabbed to offer an additional 1TB configuration.

We don't know which colors the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will be available in, but we have seen them in leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 vs. Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra: Design and displays