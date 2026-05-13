The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide sounds great until you look at the cameras
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By Jay Bonggolto published
Samsung’s wider Galaxy Z Fold 8 is shaping up to be a strange compromise.
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What you need to know
- Leaks suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may use a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor and 50MP ultrawide shooter capable of 8K video recording.
- The biggest compromise could be the lack of a telephoto camera, putting the Wide Fold behind the regular Galaxy Z Fold 8 in photography.
- The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 is rumored to keep a more premium triple-camera system, including a 200MP main sensor and dedicated zoom hardware.
Samsung may finally be ready to fix the Galaxy Fold’s most awkward design problem, but the rumoured fix may come at the cost of a camera downgrade that power users will notice straight away.
New leaks about the so-called Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (also called Wide Fold in some reports) suggest that Samsung is working on a second book-style foldable with a much wider outer display. While this is as exciting as the overall design sounds, the latest camera details suggest Samsung may be making some trade-offs.
As per a recent report by GalaxyClub, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide may have a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
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