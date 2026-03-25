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What you need to know

A tipster has come forward with a set of alleged renderings concerning the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide."

While its design looks similar to the Fold 7, the Fold 8 Wide might drop one of its camera lenses.

Other rumors include a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen with the potential for a 5,000mAh battery.

We've long since heard rumors about a "Wide" Galaxy Z Fold, and a tipster has come forward with its alleged renders.

This morning (Mar 25), tipster OnLeaks, in conjunction with Android Headlines, produced imagery that supposedly depicts the "Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide." Design-wise, the Fold 8 Wide looks similar to what's been rumored for the regular Fold 8, which is just the Fold 7. On a rather tame back panel, the Fold 8 Wide offers a raised vertical camera array; however, the model drops one lens. Rumors didn't touch on the camera's purported specs, but fingers crossed that a 200MP sensor is included.

The report goes into its displays, which, if we take the renders at face value, seem pretty "wide." The tipster's information suggests the Fold 8 Wide will consist of a 5.4-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner screen. You can see the difference between what's been rumored for the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Wide in our gallery below. Continuing, this wider Fold could feature a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging and 25W wireless charging.

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There appears to be hesitancy about these numbers (as you'd expect with rumors), so don't treat them as fact just yet. Other alleged details include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1GB of storage.

Wide Fold