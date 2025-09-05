Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search so you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

What you need to know

A report from a South Korean publication states Samsung is pushing to make more Galaxy Z Fold 7's following an influx in popularity.

The company is supposedly looking to produce 260,000 units in September, a notable 60,000-unit boost from its original plans.

In July, reports said that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 finally beat the Flip in popularity, pulling 60% of the pre-order pie.

The Fold 7's popularity hasn't died down, and it seems Samsung is having to recognize this with a push for more.

A report by the South Korean publication The Elec states Samsung has created a new plan for September: it intends to boost its Galaxy Z Fold 7 production (via 9to5Google). The publication states that Samsung has reached out to its suppliers with new numbers for September. This month, the company reportedly plans to produce 260,000 Galaxy Z Fold 7 units, a notable 60,000-unit increase from its original plan.

It appears that the popularity of the latest book-style foldable has forced Samsung to produce more. Additionally, the post claims that Samsung's Fold 7 production in 2025 could "exceed" its "annual expectations."

However, the post says that Samsung had to increase its Fold 7 production in August, too, by roughly 100,000 units. It adds that "early adopters" (pre-orders) are a major catalyst behind the Fold 7's extreme production boost on Samsung's side. This is something that was reported before, especially following the company's summer Unpacked event.

The popular one

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Regarding the publication's "early adopters" note, in July, reports rushed in about the Galaxy Z Fold 7's stunning performance in South Korea. It was reported that, for the first time ever, the Fold 7's pre-orders were more popular than the Flip 7. The larger foldable pulled 60% of the pre-orders following Unpacked, which is a stark turnaround from the Flip 6's 70% dominance in 2024.

It seems that the changes and upgrades made to the Fold 7 have pushed people to reconsider their foldable of choice. Of course, the Fold 7 has received a thinner build, and it's also much lighter than it previously was.

That's not all, as Samsung also paraded its Fold 7 around, detailing everything new and improved that consumers can expect. One of the major highlights is that, through its screen tests, the Fold 7 is expected to survive roughly 500,000 folds. In layman's terms, Samsung states this should last the "average user" around 10 years. The phone's UTG (ultra thin glass) was also improved, meaning the phone's crease throughout these thousands of folds should remain minimal.

