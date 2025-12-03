What you need to know

OnePlus 15 U.S. pre-orders start December 4, 2025, after delays caused by the government shutdown and FCC approval.

Buyers can choose a freebie like the OnePlus Watch 3, OnePlus Buds Pro 3, AirVOOC charger, or a magnetic case with pre-orders.

OnePlus will also offer a $100 trade-in credit for any phone plus a $100 cashback bonus on eligible OnePlus 15 purchases.

After a brief delay, OnePlus has finally announced the pre-order date and the freebies that will come with OnePlus 15 pre-orders in the U.S.

The OnePlus 15 launched on November 13, 2025, in global markets. However, the phone skipped its U.S. launch. The company confirmed that the delay was due to the phone not receiving FCC approval before launch because of the government shutdown that lasted from October 1, 2025, to November 12, 2025.

Thankfully, we learned last week that the FCC clearance had come through and OnePlus would officially launch the phone in the U.S. soon. The company has now announced that the OnePlus 15 will be available for pre-orders starting December 4, 2025 (Thursday) on OnePlus' official website.

The company hasn't announced the exact shipping date or open-sale date yet, but it should happen sometime next week if things follow the usual pattern. Still, for anyone planning to buy the OnePlus 15 in the U.S., the company is offering some generous freebies with pre-orders.

In the U.S., if you pre-order a OnePlus 15, you'll be able to choose one of the following four add-ons for fre