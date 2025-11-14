What you need to know

OnePlus 15 is available worldwide but delayed in the U.S. because it has not yet received FCC approval.

The recent U.S. government shutdown prevented OnePlus from completing FCC certification on time.

OnePlus says all required FCC tests are done and approval is pending as the agency works through its backlog.

The OnePlus 15 will cost $899 in the U.S. whenever it becomes available.

After months and weeks of waiting, the OnePlus 15 finally went official today (Nov. 13), and while the smartphone is available for order worldwide, it is not yet on sale in the U.S. We now know why this is happening.

Every time a smartphone launches in the U.S., it must be approved by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) before it can be sold to consumers. This ensures that all radio technologies in the phone, including cellular, Wi Fi, and Bluetooth, comply with FCC regulations.

However, because of the government shutdown in the US, which ended just a day before the OnePlus 15 launched, OnePlus was unable to get the smartphone approved by the FCC. This has caused the delay in releasing the device in the United States.

FCC backlog leaves OnePlus 15 waiting for approval

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

This will not be the case forever, as OnePlus told Android Central that the company has already finished all required tests from FCC-recognized labs and that the certification application has been formally submitted. But with the FCC catching up on over a month of delayed work due to the shutdown, it is hard to say when the OnePlus 15 will actually reach the market.

The company says it hopes the approvals can be generated quickly so it can release the phone in the country. However, for now, if you want to know when the smartphone will be available, you can go to OnePlus.com/us and enter your details, and OnePlus will email you once the phone is ready for purchase.

As for pricing, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 15 will cost $899 in the U.S. whenever it becomes available for the base variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. This matches the price of the OnePlus 13 in the country, which in itself is pretty interesting given the current tariff situation.