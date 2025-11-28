What you need to know

The OnePlus 15 didn't launch in the U.S. earlier because it hadn't received the required FCC approval.

The recent FCC certification for model CPH2749 confirms the OnePlus 15 is now cleared for U.S. release.

OnePlus 15 is expected to launch in the U.S. soon at a confirmed price of $899, though no date has been announced.

Disclaimer Enjoy our content? Make sure to set Android Central as a preferred source in Google Search, and find out why you should so that you can stay up-to-date on the latest news, reviews, features, and more.

The OnePlus 15 launched globally about two weeks ago, but the smartphone still isn't available in the U.S. despite its global release. It now appears the company may have cleared the biggest hurdle blocking the phone's U.S. availability.

When the OnePlus 15 launched on November 13, 2025, OnePlus told us the phone wasn't arriving in the U.S. alongside the rest of the world due to the lack of FCC clearance.

For those unaware, every electronic device sold in the U.S. must be cleared by the FCC (Federal Communications Commission) before it can be sold to customers. This ensures the device meets government radio and communication standards.

However, due to the government shutdown from October 1, 2025, to November 12, 2025, OnePlus couldn't get official FCC approval for the OnePlus 15. Even though the phone had already passed testing at all FCC-recognized labs, the final approval from the U.S. government was pending. It now appears that approval has come through.

OnePlus 15 finally gains FCC approval

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

As spotted by a user on Reddit, the FCC granted a certificate to OnePlus for a smartphone carrying the model number "CPH2749" on November 25, 2025. While the official document doesn't mention the OnePlus 15 by name, this model number lines up with the device.

For example, the OnePlus 15 model number in India is CPH2745, while the FCC listing shows CPH2749, which should correspond to the U.S. variant.

This theoretically means OnePlus has now obtained all required certifications to launch the phone in the U.S. OnePlus previously said that once approved, the company would try to bring the phone to "customers in the U.S. expeditiously," but we haven't heard anything official yet.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That said, we do know the OnePlus 15 will cost $899 in the U.S. once it launches officially. We're now just waiting to hear from the brand on when that will actually happen.