OnePlus reportedly developing a phone with battery bigger than two Galaxy S25s combined

OnePlus is reportedly developing a new phone with a massive 9,000 mAh battery, far larger than most flagships today.

The leaked device, codenamed Volkswagen, is said to feature a compact sub-6-inch OLED display with a smooth 165 Hz refresh rate.

The phone will reportedly run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset, already seen in a few recent smartphones.

It's only been a week since OnePlus officially introduced the OnePlus 15R, and we are already hearing rumors about another upcoming smartphone from the brand. A new leak suggests OnePlus is working on a phone with a massive 9,000 mAh battery.

According to leaker Abhishek Yadav on X (now deleted), OnePlus is developing a smartphone with the codename "Volkswagen." While it is unclear which lineup this upcoming smartphone will fall under, whether the Nord series or something entirely new, the leaker has shared some key specifications of the device.

The phone is said to feature a dual-camera setup on the back and a sub-6-inch OLED display. Similar to the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R, it will reportedly support up to a 165Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

A 9,000 mAh battery smartphone sounds wild, but here we are

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 is not a new processor, having launched earlier this year. We have already seen it used in devices like the Nothing Phone 3 and Poco F7. That said, the standout specification here is not the display or chipset, but the battery capacity.

According to the leak, the upcoming OnePlus smartphone will pack a huge 9,000 mAh battery with support for up to 80W wired charging. That is more battery capacity than two base models of the Samsung Galaxy S25 phones combined. If you thought the OnePlus 15R already pushed boundaries with its 7,400 mAh cell, this device could take things even further.

It appears OnePlus has cracked a battery innovation that many other smartphone brands have yet to figure out, given its recent focus on unusually large batteries. It remains to be seen when, or if, this phone will launch, but our guess is that it could be introduced sometime in Q1 2026.