Bridgerton lovers will adore this stunning collection of CASETiFY accessories

Dearest gentle reader,

It has come to the attention of this author that CASETiFY, without much gallant fanfare or flourish, launched a beautifully designed collection of smartphone accessories on January 28, 2026. The brand-new Bridgerton Co-Lab celebrates the release of the Netflix show's fourth season, which debuted the very next day on January 29.

The CASETiFY Bridgerton collection features all manner of smartphone accessories adorned with intricate details such as flowers, leaves, romantic silhouettes, and gazebos. The artwork style matches the Regency-era theme of the show, as does the color palette.

The CASETiFY Bridgerton collection features several designs, as well as multiple variations of those designs, with and without quotes from the show. You can buy a collection of items bundled together or purchase individual pieces separately.

This collection includes Impact magnetic cases that can be customized. There are several variations to choose from, including mirror and clear finishes. There's even a Sophie Baek case, putting the fourth season's characters in the spotlight.

As is customary with all CASETiFY cases, you can buy only one for an Apple, Samsung, or Google phone.