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What you need to know

RedMagic announced its 11S Pro series launch for Chinese consumers today (May 18).

The series features a 6.8-inch BOE X10 AMOLED screen with a 95% screen-to-body ratio, with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the company's RedCore R4 gaming chip.

The 11S Pro series features an upgraded AquaCore Liquid Cooling system, a TurboFan, and well-built internals to help throw off all the heat gaming tends to build up.

RedMagic says a global announcement is set for May 27.

RedMagic announced its next entry into mobile gaming, looking to define what it means to have a phone that's strong enough for today's graphics and performance.

Expectations are high if you're a gamer looking for a new phone, so RedMagic announced its 11S Pro series (11S Pro, 11S Pro Plus) overseas in China for those consumers. What catches your eye first is the 11S Pro's 6.8-inch BOE X10 AMOLED screen with a reported 95% screen-to-body ratio. RedMagic also implemented extremely thin bezels, measuring 1.25mm. What's more, the 11S Pro's display is free from a camera notch or punch-hole.

As a result, consumers will have a 16MP UDC (under-display camera). To keep your gaming smooth, RedMagic highlights its maximum 144Hz refresh rate for the display, assisted by its 1.5K resolution support. If you're gaming, you want power and a smooth experience. The press release states the RedMagic 11S Pro comes equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and the company's RedCore R4 gaming chip.