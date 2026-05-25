The Razr Plus 2026 is the same but better (and more expensive), but that's not actually a problem. Here's why

The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 might look nearly the same from the outside, but Motorola clearly paid attention to most users' concerns, upgrading key components like the battery size, cameras, and durability. The 2026 model also sports longer software support commitments, now with promised updates until 2032. The price increase stings, especially given that there's no SoC upgrade, and having only one color model is a bummer, but this is still the best flip phone for the price, especially with the new upgrades.

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Over the past two weeks, I had the Motorola Razr Plus 2026 folded up in my pocket. Its diminutive form factor felt comfortable and reassuring, but also like déjà vu. I've used this phone before — twice, in fact — and while I love using it, there was nothing fundamentally different from my previous experience with the 2024 and 2025 Razr Plus.

So I performed a little experiment. During my review, I swapped my wife's Razr Plus 2024 for the 2026 model to see what she thinks. While I use dozens of different phones all year long, she's been faithfully using the Razr Plus 2024 for nearly two years now, and used two Samsung Z Flip models before that. She's an avid flip phone fan, and the seemingly minuscule upgrades on this year's Razr Plus were exactly what she was looking for.

Looking at Motorola's marketing and the even more anemic spec sheet, you might wonder why. This year's phone has identical dimensions and weight to the previous two years of Razrs, and it even shares the same processor as the Razr Plus 2024 that I upgraded her from. For $100 more, it doesn't seem like you're exactly getting much from this model, but usage has proven that feeling wrong.

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While I used it to snap pictures of the annual Bonsai festival in town over the weekend, or went on a local version of a Spartan race the next day, I never ran into battery life problems, something that can't be said of some previous Razr models. That part was my wife's favorite upgrade on the phone as well, and we both noticed the camera upgrades right off the bat.

And the phone wasn't done surprising me. While "the same look at last year's phone" is often a negative point, it's not just because of a lack of excitement; it's because you also have to buy new cases and other accessor