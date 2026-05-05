Best Motorola Razr Plus 2026 cases
These plus-sized cases were made to fit the Motorola Razr Plus 2026.
The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 is the middle child of the Razr 2026 series. Not happy about the fact that Motorola only gave us one color option for the Razr Plus model? Grab one of the best Motorola Razr Plus 2026 cases to give it a makeover in the color and texture of your choosing — with the added benefit of improved drop protection.
Since the Razr 2026 series isn't going on sale until May 14, the official phone cases are not purchasable at the moment. There are hardly any third-party alternatives available either, but what you can get right now is a Motorola Razr Plus 2025 case. The 2025 and 2026 models have the exam same dimensions, and the placement of buttons or cameras has not changed. But I still suggest getting a case designed for the Razr Plus 2026 specifically once there are options available. Keep checking back here as I'll be updating this list once more options are available.
Give your Motorola Razr Plus 2026 a facelift with these excellent cases
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Best overall
The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 Protective Case comes in a single colorway, just like the Razr Plus 2026 itself. Naturally, it's the same shade of dark olive, but the material of the case is polycarbonate instead of a fun texture. This makes it very light and slim.
Best shockproof
The Janmitta Case for Moto Razr Plus 2024/2025/2026 with Lanyard is one of the few third-party cases that is confirmed to fit the Razr Plus 2026 by the manufacturer. This dual-layered shockproof case comes with a ring and lanyard, and has eight colorways.
Best with strap
The Motorola Razr+ 2024/2025 Adjustable Cross Body Case is constructed of a very light, vegan leather material. It comes in three fresh colors and has an adjustable cross-body strap that allows you to wear your Razr Plus 2026 like a bag or accessory.
Best magnetic
The Natbok Magnetic Motorola Razr Plus 2025/2024 Case fits the Razr Plus 2026. It has a semi-transparent, smokey brown back with a dark magnetic ring on the back. This is an incredibly thin and lightweight case that adds MagSafe support to your Razr Plus.
Best with stand
Go hands-free when watching content on your Motorola Razr Plus 2026 with the magnetic GIVELOT Magnetic Razr Plus 2025/2024 Case. It has a sturdy kickstand built-in and hinge coverage. GIVELOT also includes a screen protector for the cover screen.