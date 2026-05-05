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The Motorola Razr Plus 2026 is the middle child of the Razr 2026 series. Not happy about the fact that Motorola only gave us one color option for the Razr Plus model? Grab one of the best Motorola Razr Plus 2026 cases to give it a makeover in the color and texture of your choosing — with the added benefit of improved drop protection.

Since the Razr 2026 series isn't going on sale until May 14, the official phone cases are not purchasable at the moment. There are hardly any third-party alternatives available either, but what you can get right now is a Motorola Razr Plus 2025 case. The 2025 and 2026 models have the exam same dimensions, and the placement of buttons or cameras has not changed. But I still suggest getting a case designed for the Razr Plus 2026 specifically once there are options available. Keep checking back here as I'll be updating this list once more options are available.

Give your Motorola Razr Plus 2026 a facelift with these excellent cases

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