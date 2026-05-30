These are the best Motorola Razr Fold screen protectors right now
Screen protectors are late to the party.
Not much time has passed since the Motorola Razr Fold hit the shelves. While cases and screen protectors were not immediately available at launch, we're starting to see dependable picks make their way to us now.
The best Motorola Razr Fold screen protectors come in various finishes and at different price points. Whether you prefer a glossy finish or a matte one, there's something available to fit your needs, even with the very limited collection that's on sale right now.
Internal and external screen protectors for the Razr Fold
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Best overall
Supershieldz is my go-to recommendation as the brand makes high-quality TPU films for phones. The brand's 2 Pack Motorola Razr Fold Screen Protector TPU includes four pieces of glossy TPU films, two for the front and two more for the inner folding screen.
Best value pack
Puccy branded screen protectors are more popular with smartwatch users, but that doesn't mean their Motorola Razr Fold film won't be just as good. This four-pack includes four TPU films, two per screen. It's not the toughest option, but it is cheap.
Best dust repellent
The Anbzsign 2 Pack Moto Razr Fold 2026 Soft TPU Screen Protector kit includes two hydrophobic and oleophobic TPU screen protectors for the front screen. It repels fingerprints, water droplets, oil, dust, and other solid and liquid particles.
Best hybrid
You won't find tempered glass screen protectors for the Razr Fold, but this glass-plastic hybrid is the next best thing. The brand called upscreen promises extreme scratch resistance and 9H hardness. A mounting kit is provided in the box.