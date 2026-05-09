Best Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen protectors
Accessorize your super-powered Razr Ultra 2026 to ramp up drop protection.
Now that the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is here, you're probably looking for accessories like cases and screen protectors to go with it. Before going down that rabbit hole, know that there aren't very many first or third-party options available right now. I will keep updating this guide with the best of whatever comes in the future. For now, these are the best Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen protectors.
Since the last-gen Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 shares the same dimensions and screen sizes with the newer Razr Ultra 2026, you can use accessories like phone cases and screen guards for the 2025 model on the newer one. For reference, both phones measure 171.5 x 74 x 7.2 mm unfolded and 88.1 x 74 x 15.7 mm folded, have 7-inch internal and 4-inch external screens, and weigh 199g. Let's look at your best options for Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen guards available now.
Stock up on the best Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 cases
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Best overall
Motorola has concocted an upscale version of its usual protective cases for the Razr Ultra 2026. It's available in two colors and has a rectangular metal loop attached to the spine. There's also a card insert with a hook coming out of the charging port.
Best colorways
The Cresee Case for Motorola Razr Ultra 2025/2026 looks fantastic and comes in beautiful colors like this royal maroon. It's a tad bulky, but that serves a purpose: boosting drop protection. The spine of the foldable is covered and has a stand built-in.
Best rugged
The Poetic Spartan for Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is one of the only name brand third-party cases made for the flip phone. This robust MagSafe case has raised edges all around, a ring that doubles as a stand, a built-in screen guard, and 12ft drop protection.
Best basic
The FNTCASE Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 MagSafe Phone Case is quite affordable, but you still get a well made case. The frame is reinforced with raised bezels, the hinge is covered in a thick layer, there's a magnetic ring, and it comes with a screen protector.
Best clear
This version of Cresee's case for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is completely clear. It's the cheapest case for the phone with basic protection and a bumper frame. The transparency allows you to admire your Razr Ultra's unique design and finish.