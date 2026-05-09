Best Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen protectors

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Now that the Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 is here, you're probably looking for accessories like cases and screen protectors to go with it. Before going down that rabbit hole, know that there aren't very many first or third-party options available right now. I will keep updating this guide with the best of whatever comes in the future. For now, these are the best Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen protectors.

Since the last-gen Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 shares the same dimensions and screen sizes with the newer Razr Ultra 2026, you can use accessories like phone cases and screen guards for the 2025 model on the newer one. For reference, both phones measure 171.5 x 74 x 7.2 mm unfolded and 88.1 x 74 x 15.7 mm folded, have 7-inch internal and 4-inch external screens, and weigh 199g. Let's look at your best options for Razr Ultra 2026 cases and screen guards available now.

Stock up on the best Motorola Razr Ultra 2026 cases

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