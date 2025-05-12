This year's surprise third entry to the Razr 2025 family looks identical to its sibling models, but the button placements and device specs are pretty different. The best Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 cases are pretty limited for now, which is a stark contrast compared to the Razr 2025 and the Razr Plus 2025. This is probably in part because the latter models can fit their last-gen counterparts' cases, so there's a huge variety of cases to choose from.

But don't sweat it too much. Even if the official Razr Ultra 2025 case isn't available to buy in the U.S. yet, there are some outstanding brands like Clicks doing God's work. You can even grab a Clicks Keyboard case for free if you've pre-ordered the Razr 2025.

For now, here are the handful of decent phone cases available for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025.

These are the best case options for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 right now

Clicks Keyboard for Razr Ultra 2025 $139 at Clicks Best overall Clicks Technology now offers keyboard cases for Android devices and the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 gets a single colorway in Onyx with backlit buttons. This frees up even more screen space by removing the onscreen keyboard. FNTCASE Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Magnetic Case View at Amazon Best budget-friendly FNTCASE always makes high-quality cases as I've found in my hands-on testing for other models. This clear magnetic case is built for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 and it's really cheap, so it's the best affordable option. Caseswill Phone Holster for Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 View at Amazon Best holster The Caseswill Phone Holster for Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is a pouch made of premium vegan leather that can be attached to a belt. It has a magnetic folio cover and comes with a belt loop. ARMOR-X Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Hard PC Shockproof Case $19.99 at ARMOR-X Best tough case Available in a bevy of ten different shades, the ARMOR-X Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Hard PC Shockproof Case is a tough nut to crack. It has raised edges all around and an anti-slip finish, and is slim enough to allow wireless charging. Fin2feel Magnetic Case for Moto Razr Ultra 2025 Case View at Amazon Best alternative clear While the FNTCASE Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Magnetic Case is clear too, it's the soft flexible kind. This alternative clear case for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 has a hard back instead and comes with a magnetic ring too. ARMOR-X Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Shockproof Rugged Cover $14.99 at ARMOR-X Best bumper cover ARMOR-X is a lesser-known brand with some decent reviews out there. The brand's bumper cover for the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 is cheaper than the tough PC case and yet you still get a shock-absorbing bumper frame and scratch resistance.

Choose wisely when shopping for a Razr Ultra 2025 case

Clamshell foldables like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 fold neatly into half and fit easily in pockets and bags. Small phones are easier to hold so you're less likely to drop them. Plus, the Razr Ultra 2025 comes with some unique finishes like vegan leather, Alcantara, and wood. This is why I believe it's okay if you choose to forgo getting a case for the Razr Ultra altogether. Still, if you're adamant about getting a cover for safety, that's okay too.

As there aren't many options on the market just yet, your choices are narrower when buying a Razr Ultra 2025 phone cover. The best overall case you can buy is the Clicks Keyboard because it removes the onscreen keyboard and adds a physical one instead. It's a superb accessory that adds scratch-proofing and a useful feature. The price, however, is a tough pill to swallow. If you pre-ordered the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 though, you can bypass the paywall and score one free of cost!

If you missed out on this offer, there are cheaper alternatives to consider. ARMOR-X has two neat cases for the Razr Ultra and they're both priced about $20 or less. Then there's the transparent FNTCASE Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 Magnetic Case which is even cheaper and adds a magnetic ring on the back. The choice is yours, depending on whether you want to prioritize drop protection, extra features, or thinness.

For those readers who are still mulling over which Motorola Razr 2025 model to buy, we've got a handy guide to assist your selection process.