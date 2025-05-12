Just like the best Razr 2025 cases, the best Motorola Razr 2025 screen protectors include the ones made for the Razr 2024 as well. This is because both devices share dimensions, sporting same-sized displays and identical shells. Thus, there are plenty of fantastic and affordable screen protectors available for the latest Motorola Razr.

Defend those stunning displays, inside and outside

Supershieldz (2 Pack) Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Front Screen Tempered Glass Screen Protector Check Amazon Best overall The Razr 2025 comes with a soft screen protector pre-installed on the inside, so you don't need to invest in a new one until it's unusable. This is why the Supershieldz (2 Pack) Front Screen Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a good buy when you first get your Razr 2025. Deekeewe 2 Pack for Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best all-inclusive Let's say your internal screen guard is not looking good. The Deekeewe 2 Pack for Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Screen Protector is a decent all-inclusive option as it gives you two soft TPU films for the inside as well as two more front screen protectors. IMERHOC 2 Pack for Motorola Razr 2024 Privacy Screen Protector View at Amazon Best privacy protector This darkened set of flexible films for the Motorola Razr 2025 protects your privacy inside and out. No one can read the contents of your displays until they are really close in proximity, keeping prying eyes at bay. Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best cheap option The Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024/2025 Screen Protector kit is priced at $7 only, making it the cheapest available option with decent reviews. This set includes two soft self-healing TPU protectors for the inside and two lens protectors. NECARSIN 2 Pack Front Screen Protector for Motorola Razr 2024 View at Amazon Best curved glass The NECARSIN 2 Pack Front Screen Protector is made for the Razr 2024 but of course, it fits the Razr 2025 as well. These robust tempered glass pieces boast 9H hardness and curved edges for the perfect fit.

Prevent cracks and shatters with the best Motorola Razr 2025 screen protectors

You might be confused to see some Razr 2024 screen guards listed among the best Motorola Razr 2025 screen protectors. Don't be, because both phones share measurements and are identical twins. The screen sizes are exactly the same, 6.9 inches on the inside and 3.6 inches on the outside.

For those of you who aren't aware, all new phones ship with factory-installed screen protectors. When it comes to foldables, it is not recommended to peel off the pre-installed screen protector unless absolutely necessary. This rule is particularly important for the folding internal display, but can be disregarded for the regular external screen.

If you aren't happy with the pre-installed internal screen protector, do your research and change it very carefully. Getting an expert to change it for you if you lack confidence is a good idea. I highly recommend waiting it out to see whether you can use your folding phone as is for a few weeks before making this decision.

Should you choose to only swap the external screen guard, the Supershieldz kit is the best overall screen protector for the Razr 2025. This is a well-known brand with consistently great reviews. The price is very reasonable and you get premium features like hydrophobic and oleophobic properties to repel dirt, fingerprints, oil, and other debris. Supershieldz includes two tempered glass screen protectors for the Motorola Razr 2025's cover display in the box, each with curved edges to achieve maximum coverage.

Alternatively, Deekeewe is another cheap option. This two-pack includes two tempered glass screen protectors for the front display as well as two flexible TPU films for the internal screen. The $12 price is undeniably a fantastic bargain and customer reviews are decent overall.