Best Motorola Razr 2024 screen protectors 2024

You'd be surprised to learn that many of the best Motorola Razr 2024 screen protectors overlap with the best Razr+ 2024 screen protectors. This is because they share the same internal screen size of 6.9 inches. The story on the outside is different, however, as the Razr 2024 (also known as the Motorola Razr 50) has a smaller 3.6-inch cover display.

The internal flexible display of the Motorola Razr 2024 needs a flexible film to protect it. With the cover display, you don't need to worry as much as both TPU films and tempered glass protectors are applicable.

Keep your Razr 2024 in mint condition with these screen protectors

Supershieldz 2 Pack Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best overall Supershieldz makes fantastic screen protectors of all sorts. The 2 Pack Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector is a bundle of soft TPU films, two for each display of the foldable. These films offer high clarity, good touch response, and self-healing properties. Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector View at Amazon Best value Suttkue gives you an all-in-one solution with the Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector. This comprehensive set includes a tempered glass unit for the front screen, two glass camera lens protectors, and two flexible TPU films for the Razr's inner display. ArmorSuit 2+2 Pack Screen Protector for Motorola Razr (2024) View at Amazon Best full coverage ArmorSuit gives you the most coverage with its flexible TPU screen guards for the Motorola Razr 2024. There are two films for each of the phone's screens in the box and all of them are oleophobic, repelling water, dust, dirt, oil, fingerprints, and other debris. Anoowkoa Moto Razr 2024 Soft Flexible TPU Film View at Amazon Best cheap This isn't a known name brand but the reviews speak well of the product. The cheerfully cheap Anoowkoa Moto Razr 2024 Soft Flexible TPU Film gives you two thin films for the phone with detailed instructions and tools for at-home installation. Supershieldz 2 Pack Motorola Razr 2024 Tempered Glass Screen Protector View at Amazon Best glass While plastic screen guards are great, glass is more durable and wards off cracks better. That's why the Supershieldz 2 Pack Motorola Razr 2024 Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a good pick for your Razr's outer display. You'll need to get a flexible film for the internal screen separately. Orzero 3 Pack Screen Protector for Motorola Razr 2024 View at Amazon Best water repellent Orzero's TPU screen protector for the Motorola Razr 2024 also fits the Plus model. This trio of flexible films features oleophobic and hydrophobic layers, repelling solid and liquid particles alike. For the fragile inner screen of the Razr 2024, this is a very good feature to have.

These Motorola Razr 2024 screen protectors take the job seriously

The best overall Motorola Razr 2024 screen protector is none other than the one from the famously reliable brand called Supershieldz. The affordable Supershieldz 2 Pack Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector gives you high-quality TPU films for both the internal as well as the external displays of the Razr 2024. You get two pieces per screen, adding value and stretching your dollar to the max.

If you want an even more comprehensive set than the one from Supershieldz, get the Suttkue Motorola Razr 2024 Screen Protector. This multipack includes two self-healing TPU screen guards for the inner screen, two tempered glass camera lens protectors, and a tempered glass screen protector for the front display that has black borders.

Once you're done picking screen protectors for your foldable Motorola, be sure to check out all the best Motorola Razr 2024 cases for full 360-degree protection. Cases with raised edges prevent direct contact, which is even better than what a screen protector does. Use both forms of defense to maximize your Razr's protection.