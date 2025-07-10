Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases 2025

There are tons of awesome protective cases available for the Fold 7 already, but this guide whittles it down to only the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases that you should buy. Cases for folding phones are complex to build, so most of them cost a pretty penny. However, there are still some decent budget finds that I was able to dig up.

Find the right case for your Galaxy Z Fold 7

Dress up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in something durable

The whole point of getting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases is to add drop protection to your device. If you're in love with the thinness, lightness, and design of the phone, you'll want to look at the transparent or translucent case options since those tend to be ultra-thin.

Going off of colors, pricing, comfort, and features, the first-party Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Silicone Case is the best overall choice for your foldable. This case bears a reasonable price tag, comes in the exact colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, adds a kickstand, and has a really soft texture that feels superb to the touch. It's not heavy or chunky either, so you'll be happy to get it along with your Fold 7.

If you want more robust drop protection, though, there's a vast collection of options waiting to be picked. Thinborn specializes in drop-proofing and ultimate thinness, so the Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 600D Aramid Fiber Case is the best slim case to get for your Fold 7. If you want a different design but similar thinness, the RAPTIC Aramid Fiber Case is also a good option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.

For more budget-conscious buyers, Spigen is the lord and savior. The newly-launched Spigen Airfit Pro MagFit case fits the Fold 7 like a glove while adding intense levels of drop-proofing at the same time. Raised edges all around and spine coverage for barely $35 is a dream made into reality.