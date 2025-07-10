Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases 2025
Add a pop of color or robust impact absorption to your Fold 7 with these cases.
There are tons of awesome protective cases available for the Fold 7 already, but this guide whittles it down to only the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases that you should buy. Cases for folding phones are complex to build, so most of them cost a pretty penny. However, there are still some decent budget finds that I was able to dig up.
Find the right case for your Galaxy Z Fold 7
Best overall
Designed by Samsung for Samsung, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 Silicone Case comes with a built-in stand and anti-reflective films. The case comes in each of the Z Fold 7's colorways, so you can get the perfect match. This is a slim case with a buttery soft finish.
Best thin
The Z Fold 7 is famously lightweight and thin, so why take away from that? The Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 600D Aramid Fiber Case adds barely anything to the weight and bulk of the phone, but it's shockingly impact absorbent. It also has a magnetic ring and comes with a glass screen protector.
Best non-slip
Dbrand's Grip Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Case comes in all of its signature designs. The Grip Case stands out because of its anti-slip texture and highly grippy sides. You get magnetic accessory support thanks to the magnets buried within, as well as robust hinge protection.
Best camera protection
RAPTIC makes some of the coolest cases around. The slim Aramid Fiber Case for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is no exception. It has an anti-slip woven texture and thickly raised edges around the camera bar, strictly reinforcing drop protection. The geometric design looks very stylish and you get magnetism here too.
Best clear
Don't overcomplicate things, just get a simple clear case. The i-Blason Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Clear MagSafe Case is the ideal clear case as it lets you admire your foldable without endangering it. You get a thick spine with a stand built-in, a built-in glass screen protector, and a magnetic ring on the back.
Best with grip
Accessories from the brand TORRAS put the fun in functional. Take the 360° Spin Magnetic Stand Galaxy Z Fold 7 Case for example. It has a smokey translucent color that adds character to your Fold 7, while at the same time adding drop protection and a rotating ring grip cum stand. Two tempered glass pieces are also included.
Best budget
There's barely anything that adds decent shockproofing and costs below $50 for the Fold 7. Mercifully, the Spigen Airfit Pro MagFit for Galaxy Z Fold 7 is priced under $40 and yet it delivers robust impact protection as well as Qi2 support with magnets inside.
Best rugged
If you're a serial phone dropper like me, you'll want the toughest son of a gun to protect your exorbitantly expensive Z Fold 7. SUPCASE is my go-to rigged case brand as it always lives up to the name. This UB Grip Case comes with magnets, a kickstand, thickly raised bezels, military-grade drop protection, and a built-in screen protector.
Best designs
Equipped with 6.6ft drop protection, each CASETiFY Impact Magnetic Case for Galaxy Z Fold 7 has raised bezels and a magnetic ring. There are hundreds and thousands of customizable designs to choose from, including fun franchise partnerships. Only issue is, these cases start at $70 and only get pricier with more customizations.
Dress up your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 in something durable
The whole point of getting the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases is to add drop protection to your device. If you're in love with the thinness, lightness, and design of the phone, you'll want to look at the transparent or translucent case options since those tend to be ultra-thin.
Going off of colors, pricing, comfort, and features, the first-party Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Silicone Case is the best overall choice for your foldable. This case bears a reasonable price tag, comes in the exact colors of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, adds a kickstand, and has a really soft texture that feels superb to the touch. It's not heavy or chunky either, so you'll be happy to get it along with your Fold 7.
If you want more robust drop protection, though, there's a vast collection of options waiting to be picked. Thinborn specializes in drop-proofing and ultimate thinness, so the Thinborne Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 600D Aramid Fiber Case is the best slim case to get for your Fold 7. If you want a different design but similar thinness, the RAPTIC Aramid Fiber Case is also a good option for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7.
For more budget-conscious buyers, Spigen is the lord and savior. The newly-launched Spigen Airfit Pro MagFit case fits the Fold 7 like a glove while adding intense levels of drop-proofing at the same time. Raised edges all around and spine coverage for barely $35 is a dream made into reality.
