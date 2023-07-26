Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases 2023

Samsung didn't feel the need to fix something that's not broken which is why the Z Fold 5 looks nearly identical to the last-gen Z Fold 4. There are some small design changes that one might overlook at first, such as the flashlight placement. This means that you can't use your Fold 4's cases on the Fold 5.

Fret not because the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases are stunning, protective, and come in all shapes and sizes. Whether you're pining for something thin and stylish or playing it safe with a rugged number, we've found all the best Fold 5 covers for you.

Get the best protection with these Galaxy Z Fold 5 cases

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Standing Cover with S Pen Buy at Samsung Colors: Icy Blue, Phantom Black, Cream Samsung revamped the Standing Cover with S Pen for the Z Fold 5 by making it sleeker and more compact. You get an S Pen with this case and it comes in a bright neon shade to contrast the colorway of the cover. The thick bezels cocoon the camera lenses as well as other fragile parts of the phone. Spigen Tough Armor Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Check Amazon Colors: Sierra Blue, Black, Abyss Green Spigen's Tough Armor Pro for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is absolutely stunning. This tough case has a robust hinge that somehow crams a stand and an S Pen slot without bulking up the entire case. The raised edges and tough structure reinforce drop protection. CASETiFY Impact Case for Galaxy Z Fold 5 Buy from CASETiFY Colors: 100+ customizable sheer and opaque designs The legendary CASETiFY Impact Case boasts 4ft drop protection and promises military-grade durability. There are hundreds of patterns and designs to choose from, and if that's not enough you can customize it. This Galaxy Z Fold 5 bumper cover is eco-friendly too, made with 65%recycled and plant-based materials. SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Check Amazon Colors: Black, Green, Cream, Red, Blue SUPCASE hasn't changed the Unicorn Beetle Pro much, and we're happy as can be. The UB Pro for the Z Fold 5 is a monstrous heavy-duty contraption, equipped with an S Pen, a kickstand that's also a grip, thick layers for shock absorption, and a built-in screen protector. i-Blason Cosmo for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Check Amazon Colors: Amethyst, Ocean, Marble Pink, Clear Looking for drama? Here's where you'll find it, without compromising safety. The i-Blason Cosmo for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes in luxurious marbled designs, as well as a clear option if you want to be a plain Jane. The spine hides away the S Pen whereas the front sports a screen guard for the narrow display of your foldable. TORRO Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leather Wallet Case $53 at TORRO Colors: Black Purse replacements like the TORRO Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leather Wallet Case reduce the number of things you need on your person when heading out. It has three card slots, one large pocket for cash, and a folio that can be used as a makeshift stand. The case is made of premium cowhide leather with red threadwork to compliment the deep black and microfiber lining inside.

Fold it, bend it, but don't break the Fold 5 in these cases

Samsung didn't make any drastic changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 5, so the folding phone is starting to feel somewhat stale. Don't let that take away from the beauty and grace of it though, because the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is an amazingly powerful and very capable device. You can change up the look of the Fold 5 and reinforce its protection at the same time by getting a great phone cover for it.

The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 case is undoubtedly the first-party Standing Cover with S Pen. Samsung gives you an S Pen with the case, which isn't something offered by any other brand. If you bought the Z Fold 5, you probably know that it doesn't come with the S Pen as standard, so it's a huge plus. The Standing Cover also has raised edges around the display, camera lens, and exposed parts such as the charging port. This case costs a pretty penny to attain, which is painful after spending so much on the foldable already.

If you already scored an S Pen for your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, you can purchase the Spigen Tough Armor Pro for it instead. This robust case is built to endure, with military-grade drop protection and a thick body that is hard but not too bulky. You get intense hinge protection as well as bonus features like a kickstand and an S Pen holder.