Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals of August 2023

The preorder period is over, but there are still plenty of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals out there if you know where to look. We're already seeing some tempting offers from the likes of Verizon, Samsung, and Best Buy, so if you want to get your hands on this premium foldable, now's your chance.

As we note in our Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review, this phone is the best large foldable you can buy today, complete with incredible performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, an innovative, ultra-thin design, and years of software support guaranteed. The biggest issue with the Fold 5 is its steep $1,799.99 price tag, so we're out here gathering all the best deals so you can call off the search.

Deals of the month

Samsung: Free memory upgrade, plus up to $1,000 off with trade-in The tech giant is currently offering customers a free memory upgrade to 512GB and up to $1,000 off when you trade in an eligible device and order the Z Fold 5. Use the trade-in calculator on the product page to see how much you can save. If you're a student or teacher, you'll also be eligible to receive Samsung's 15% education discount, which could put a serious dent in the price of the phone.

Best Buy: Free $100 gift card, plus up to $1,000 of trade-in credit Order an unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 from Best Buy and the retailer will hook you up with a free $100 gift card. The promotion doesn't require a trade-in like some deals on this list, but if you do have an old phone to send in, Best Buy is offering up to $1,000 of trade-in credit as well.

Amazon: Free memory upgrade, plus $200 gift card Not one to be outdone by competitors (sorry Best Buy), Amazon is also offering customers who buy the Z Fold 5 a free $200 gift card, no strings attached.

Verizon: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in and new line Verizon will give you up to $1,000 off when you trade in an old or broken device. They’ll also want you to add a line on an eligible data plan, so it's a particularly great deal if you were thinking about updating your wireless service.

AT&T: Up to $1,000 off with trade-in and qualifying line Surprise, surprise: AT&T is joining the preorder party with an offer that’ll give you up to $1,000 of trade-in credit when you purchase the Z Fold 5 through their site. Since the Z Fold 5 has a starting price of $1,799, that discount can make a major difference.

FAQ

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 cost?

As we predicted before Unpacked began, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has a starting price of $1,799.99 for the 256GB version, just like its biggest competitor, the Google Pixel Fold , and predecessor, the Z Fold 4. The 512GB version of the phone starts at $1,919.99, while a 1TB device will set you back a whopping $2,159.99.

That’s far from cheap, but I suppose it makes sense when you consider that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 is like an innovative smartphone and a feature-packed tablet rolled into one. Still, that price point is out of range for most folks, which is why the preorder deals above are so crucial. For a little perspective, if you paid off the 256GB Z Fold 5 over 36 months (which most retailers are offering), you’re looking at a monthly payment of around $50. If you were to get $1,000 of trade-in credit, your payments would crash down to a much more reasonable $22 per month.

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

The Galaxy Z Fold 5 boasts the excellent Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor under the hood. That's the same chip found in the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is arguably the most powerful Android phone on the market today.

You’ll also find a pair of vibrant AMOLED displays on the Z Fold 5 with a 120Hz refresh rate, alongside some excellent cameras that should rival those found in the S23 lineup.

Of course, the name of the game in the foldable space right now is thinness. The Google Pixel Fold launched with an impressively thin construction that folded totally flat, and the Z Fold 5 achieves the same, thanks to its new hinge design.