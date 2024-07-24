The best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals of July 2024: up to $1,200 off with trade-in, free gift cards, and more

The wait is over: Samsung's newest lineup of foldable phones has landed and I've done the work of gathering all of the best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals so you don't have to. Whether you're looking for a trade-in opportunity, straight discount, or you simply have a question about the innovative foldable, everything you need to know about buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 can be found in this guide.

As described in our recently-published initial review, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 boasts the power of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, two gorgeous 120Hz displays, and one of the best folding hinges ever built into a smartphone. The problem is that the phone also starts at a whopping $1,899.99 for the 256GB version, which is why the following deals are so important.

A lot of these offers are holdovers from the Z Fold 6's preorder period, so we don't know how long they're going to last. In other words, don't wait too long if a deal catches your eye or you might end up paying full price on a super price-y smartphone.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 deals

Samsung: up to $1,200 off with eligible trade-in, plus free storage upgrade Send Samsung any old or broken phone that you have lying around and the retailer will give you up to $1,200 in trade-in credit to put towards the Z Fold 6. They're also offering free storage upgrades, which means you could get the 512GB version for the price of the 256GB phone, or 1TB of storage for the price of the 512GB.

Best Buy: free $300 gift card with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Best Buy has joined the party with an offer that gives you a free $300 gift card when you buy the unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 6, no strings attached. You'll also be eligible to receive up to $460 off if you trade in an old phone, plus $100 if you activate the device today. Hey, every penny counts!

Amazon: free $300 gift card with the Galaxy Z Fold 6, plus storage upgrade Similar to Best Buy, Amazon will give you a free $300 gift card when you buy the unlocked Z Fold 6 through its site. You'll also get twice the storage at no additional cost.

AT&T: up to $1,100 off the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with select Galaxy trade-in New and existing AT&T customers who send the carrier an S, Z, or Note series Galaxy phone, regardless of age or condition, are guaranteed to receive $1,100 off when they buy the Z Fold 6 on a qualified unlimited plan. The foldable phone starts at a steep $1,899.99, so this offer could really help lessen the blow when you place your order.

Verizon: up to $800 off with ANY Galaxy trade-in and new line Verizon will give you a straight $800 of trade-in credit when you send in any Galaxy device and add a new line with the Unlimited Plus or Unlimited plan.

FAQ

What are the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is a refinement of nearly everything that made its predecessor such a groundbreaking device. The foldable phone is thinner, lighter, and, well, more foldable than the Z Fold 5, thanks to its newly-designed "dual rail" hinge structure. You also get a performance boost thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor (the same chipset that powers the Galaxy S24 Ultra), a brighter display, and seven years of OS updates straight out of the box.

How much does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 cost?

The biggest issue that we have with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is its price. With a starting price of $1,899.99, the upcoming foldable is $100 more expensive than the already-very-expensive Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, and you're not even getting new camera technology or improved battery life out of the deal. So considering the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 vs the Z Fold 5, is the new phone worth the upgrade?

That's ultimately your call, but hopefully the preorder deals above can soften any financial blow if you decide to buy.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When will the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 be released?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra, and the new Galaxy Ring, were released globally on July 24th.