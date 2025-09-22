The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 just scored its first major discount - and it changes everything

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been breaking sales records since it was first unveiled back in July, which means deals on the premium foldable have been few and far between.

Fortunately, that appears to be changing, as Samsung just announced a promotion that slashes up to $1,000 off the Galaxy Z Fold 7 when you trade in an old or broken device, OR $300 off if you skip the trade-in process altogether. Samsung is also sweetening the deal by giving customers a storage boost to 512GB at no additional cost (a $120 value).

Considering that the Samsung phone starts at a whopping $1,999.99, this might be your best chance to get the premium foldable for cheap (well, cheap-er) ahead of the holiday season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 512GB: $2,119.99 From $999.99 with trade-in | $1,699.99 without at Samsung The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is the best-selling foldable phone that Samsung has ever produced, and it's about to get even more popular with these new deals. Buy the phone directly from Samsung today and you'll be eligible for up to $1,000 of trade-in credit, plus you'll get a free storage boost to 512GB. Don't have anything to trade in? Skip that process and you'll still score a $300 discount with the free storage upgrade. Samsung is also offering the Mint color variant that you can't find anywhere else. Read more ▼

✅Recommended if: you want one of the best foldable phones ever built, full-stop; you want a true 2-in-1 device with gorgeous displays, a thin build, and upgraded camera tech; you have an old or broken Android phone to trade in.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a device with water/dust resistance and great battery life; you're looking for a more-affordable device; you want to wait and see what deals October Prime Day may have in store for us.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 has been selling like hotcakes since it was released, largely thanks to a complete redesign aimed at mass appeal and for those folks who have been on the fence about foldables. Rather than focusing solely on packing laptop-level performance into a bulky folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is all about style.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Measuring just 8.9mm of thickness when folded, this book-style smartphone is ridiculously sleek and lightweight, with a nearly-invisible center crease and two stunning 120Hz AMOLED displays. For comparison, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is only 8.2mm thick, which means the Z Fold 7 is finally thin enough to comfortably carry in your pocket.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also boasts the same outstanding camera tech and Snapdragon processor found in the aforementioned S25 Ultra, plus you get 12GB of RAM, 512GB of onboard storage, and seven years of OS and security upgrades straight out of the box.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Of course, all of that extra thickness has to go somewhere, and the Z Fold 7 does take a hit in battery life compared to its predecessor. Our testing showed that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 typically lasts around 20 hours with normal use.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 also ditches S Pen support in favor of the thin profile, and you're only getting IP48 water and dust resistance. These are minor issues that may feel a bit nitpicky, but there are many folks who understandably might want more from a $2,000 phone.

To be honest, when I heard that Samsung was increasing the starting price of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 to $1,999.99, I had my doubts that anyone would be interested in paying such a premium. Clearly I was wrong, but if you (like me) were waiting for the right Galaxy Z Fold 7 deal to come along, now's your chance to grab the top-rated foldable at a much more reasonable price.