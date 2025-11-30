If you're like me and on T-Mobile, you've probably been scouring the carrier's website for Black Friday deals on phones, smartwatches, accessories, and the like. After all, it's often easier to finance a smartphone than to buy one outright. Fortunately, there are some pretty good promotions available for one of this year's best AI phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus normally costs $999, which is a pretty penny for a rather impressive phone. However, T-Mobile customers can grab one of the best deals of Black Friday, where they pay absolutely nothing for the phone, except maybe some taxes. Not only that, but you can get your money back on a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 Pro when you buy the phone, making it a rather enticing two-for-one!

Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus: $999.99 FREE w/trade-in at T-Mobile T-Mobile customers on the Experience Beyond or Go5G Next plans can get a free Galaxy S25 Plus (via 24 monthly bill credits) by trading in an old phone in any condition. Your old Galaxy S20, Pixel 6, or iPhone 12 Pro will be enough to help you score this phone and a pair of Galaxy Buds 3 FE.

✅Recommended if: You're a T-Mobile customer with a flagship smartphone from the last several years and are on the latest T-Mobile plans or willing to update your plan.

❌Skip this deal if: You are on a grandfathered plan that you'd rather not get rid of or don't have any intention of trading in your phone.

A free Galaxy phone sounds like a great deal