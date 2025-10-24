Verizon is back with a FREE Samsung Galaxy S25 when you add a line on select plans

Every so often, you can find great free phone deals if you're willing to add a line or purchase a plan. For instance, Verizon is currently offering a free Samsung Galaxy S25 when you add a line with select new plans, representing about $800 in value.

We like the S25 for its small form factor, slim bezels, and the same powerful performance that comes with the rest of the Samsung Galaxy premium lineup. It also boasts a number of the latest Galaxy AI and Gemini features, and a fingerprint sensor.

This particular deal is for the 128GB version of the S25, though Verizon will also let you upgrade to the 256GB for just $1.66 a month as part of the deal. You can also get the deals in all four of the S25's colors: Icy Blue, Navy, Silver Shadow, and Mint.

If the S25 isn't quite what you're looking for, buyers can also upgrade to the Galaxy S25 Plus if they go with an Unlimited Ultimate plan, or Verizon is still offering the free Google Pixel 10 Pro deal we reported on last week.

Samsung Galaxy S25 (128GB): $799.99 $0.00/month for 36 months with select plans Verizon's latest free phone deal is for the Samsung Galaxy S25, which is our top pick in the best small Android phone category. Normally priced at $800, the S25 offers a compact build without compromising on performance, though the sticker price is usually a bit on the expensive side. As such, those who are willing to start a new line with Verizon might want to consider this deal.

✅Recommended if: you want a free Android phone and would be willing to add a line to their Verizon plan, or switch to the carrier; you like a phone that's more compact but still has a good-looking display; you're looking for a phone with industry-leading performance speeds and a range of Galaxy AI and Gemini features.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a phone with a longer lasting battery than the S25 can offer with its 4,000mAh battery; you'd rather upgrade to a larger phone like the S25 Plus; you need something with fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is our favorite small Android phone of the bunch, offering a vibrant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, as well as the smooth Android 15-based One UI 7. This deal is for the 128GB storage option, though the phone is also available in an upgraded 256GB configuration.

Performance on the S25 is supported by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and 12GB or RAM.

Perhaps one of the largest downsides to the S25 is the limited 4,000mAh battery life, though it's still enough to get most casual users through the day without needing to charge. It also sports 25W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging, though these aren't the fastest speeds on the market.