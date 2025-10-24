This is the last weekend to score up to $450 OFF this premium Samsung phone for Best Buy's outlet sale

If you're in need of a good premium phone deal, Best Buy's outlet sales event might be a good place to lurk. For example, Best Buy is offering up to $450 off the price of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when you let them activate it for you. If you'd prefer to activate it yourself, you can still save $350, and either way, it's a good price on our favorite premium Android phone and a performance powerhouse.

The S25 Ultra features the Samsung S Pen stylus, as well as a large, 6.9-inch AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a powerful set of cameras that users love. It also comes with Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features, and a software update promise of seven years, much to the light of those who like to future-proof their devices. While this particular deal is for the 256GB version of the device, Best Buy is also offering a discount on the upgraded 512GB configuration for those who have a little more money to spend.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (256GB): $1,299.99 as low as $849.99 at Best Buy Our favorite premium Android phone is still available for up to $450 off during Best Buy's outlet sale, which runs through this weekend. In order to get the full savings value, buyers must let Best Buy connect the phone to a carrier, though they can still save $350 on the device if they'd prefer to connect it to a carrier themselves.

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a phone of under $1,000 that can offer industry-leading performance and a large, vibrant display; having powerful cameras for photo and video is a major selling point for you; you want a phone that comes with a first-party stylus.

❌Skip this deal if: you have sensitive eyes and you need a phone with a robust set of flicker reduction settings; you'd rather go with a mid-range phone than one with an expensive, premium-level price tag.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is the best premium Android phone, especially due to its beautiful, vibrant 6.9-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, the powerful Snapdragon CPU offering swift performance, and the range of solid cameras. The rear cameras include a 50MP telephoto lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP wide lens. On the front, the S25 Ultra sports a 12MP wide lens.

The S25 Ultra also comes with the S Pen stylus, along with 12GB of RAM, and, for this particular version, 256GB of storage—though users can also upgrade to 512GB, if that isn't enough.

It's worth noting that, for those who need a wide range of PWM settings, the S25 series is probably not the way to go, as none of them include flicker-reduction options. It's also still fairly expensive, even with the price cut, though buyers who have had their eyes on this model may want to consider picking it up while it's under $1,000.