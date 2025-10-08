Last chance! Score $200 OFF the compact Galaxy S25 before Prime Day ends

Amazon's Prime Day sale is wrapping up, but you can still catch phone deals such as 25% off the Samsung Galaxy S25.

This is our top pick in the best compact Samsung phone category, sporting an extra-small form factor, alongside powerful performance.

The S25 has a 6.2-inch AMOLED display, and the models start at 128GB of storage (which is the version this deal is good for). If you do need more than that, you can also upgrade to 256GB or 512GB, though 128GB is likely sufficient for most casual users.

The S25 boasts pretty impressive performance speeds, as backed by its Snapdragon CPU and 8GB of RAM. This largely explains the flagship-level price tag, which is normally $800 without the current Prime Day deal.

The phone also comes with a seven-year software update promise, a refreshed One UI update, and a broad range of Samsung's latest Galaxy features. Add in Qi wireless charging, 25W wired fast-charging, and all-day battery life for those who aren't using their phone all the time, and you're looking at a pretty decent value proposition with the current discount.

✅Recommended if: you want a super-compact phone that doesn't compromise on features, performance, or display quality levels; you like being able to access both Google Gemini and Samsung Galaxy AI features; you want a phone with decent battery life, fast-charging, and wireless charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking to pick up a phone with industry-leading camera quality; you prefer a larger phone and would consider other Samsung Galaxy flagship options; you want something that's compatible with MagSafe without the use of a case.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 is by no means a perfect phone, but for anyone who wants something small and powerful with loads of AI goodies, it's not a bad option. The phone normally retails at $800, but with this Prime discount it's just $600, offering a pretty great price point for what you get.

The S25 has a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, One UI 7, a built-in ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Perhaps the biggest downside for the S25 is that Samsung hasn't updated the camera suite for a few generations, though that may not be a deal breaker for some.