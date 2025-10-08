The 'most powerful phone on the market' just received a historic price drop - but you could completely miss it

We've entered Day 2 of October Prime Day, which means you're running out of time to take advantage of some of the year's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals. The 'nearly perfect' Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, is currently chilling with a record-smashing 28% discount, but if you miss this deal you'll have to wait until Black Friday to receive comparable savings (if we're lucky).

This Prime Day Samsung deal knocks the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB down to $934.99, which is well below the lowest price previously recorded. Of course, like all of the best Prime Day deals, this discount requires a membership.

Not a Prime member yet? You could either sign up for a 30-day free trial to enjoy all of the benefits for free, or, better yet, ditch Amazon altogether and buy the S25 Ultra from Best Buy to receive the same discount. Either way works, but don't wait too long to make the call: this historic deal ends at midnight tonight.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal

$365 off Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $934.99 at Amazon Big, bold, and beautiful, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful Android phones released this year. Grab the 256GB device during Amazon's October Prime Day sale and you'll score a whopping $365 off your purchase, no strings attached.

Typically priced around $1,299.99 for the 256GB configuration, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is far from cheap. Fortunately, you're getting a lot of bang for the buck, as the phone comes packed with all of the latest hardware and AI-boosted software features.

The S25 Ultra is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM out of the box, a groundbreaking 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. The phone also comes packed with Galaxy AI and Gemini software features, plus one of the most versatile camera systems ever built into a Samsung device.

Other Samsung deals to consider

$225 off Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $574.99 at Amazon If you want something a bit smaller and more affordable than the Ultra, look no further than the base model Galaxy S25. Currently sitting with a 28% discount during Prime Day, the Galaxy S25 boasts the same Snapdragon chip with 12GB of RAM, a slim design, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.