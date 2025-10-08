The 'most powerful phone on the market' just received a historic price drop - but you could completely miss it
This record Galaxy S25 Ultra deal ends tonight!
We've entered Day 2 of October Prime Day, which means you're running out of time to take advantage of some of the year's best Samsung Galaxy S25 deals. The 'nearly perfect' Galaxy S25 Ultra, for instance, is currently chilling with a record-smashing 28% discount, but if you miss this deal you'll have to wait until Black Friday to receive comparable savings (if we're lucky).
This Prime Day Samsung deal knocks the price of the Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB down to $934.99, which is well below the lowest price previously recorded. Of course, like all of the best Prime Day deals, this discount requires a membership.
Not a Prime member yet? You could either sign up for a 30-day free trial to enjoy all of the benefits for free, or, better yet, ditch Amazon altogether and buy the S25 Ultra from Best Buy to receive the same discount. Either way works, but don't wait too long to make the call: this historic deal ends at midnight tonight.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra deal
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99 $934.99 at Amazon
Big, bold, and beautiful, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is easily one of the most powerful Android phones released this year. Grab the 256GB device during Amazon's October Prime Day sale and you'll score a whopping $365 off your purchase, no strings attached.
Typically priced around $1,299.99 for the 256GB configuration, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is far from cheap. Fortunately, you're getting a lot of bang for the buck, as the phone comes packed with all of the latest hardware and AI-boosted software features.
The S25 Ultra is powered by the legendary Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, plus you're getting 12GB of RAM out of the box, a groundbreaking 6.9-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and seven years of OS and security upgrades guaranteed. The phone also comes packed with Galaxy AI and Gemini software features, plus one of the most versatile camera systems ever built into a Samsung device.
Other Samsung deals to consider
Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99 $574.99 at Amazon
If you want something a bit smaller and more affordable than the Ultra, look no further than the base model Galaxy S25. Currently sitting with a 28% discount during Prime Day, the Galaxy S25 boasts the same Snapdragon chip with 12GB of RAM, a slim design, and all of the latest Galaxy AI software features.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Amazon
The ideal middle child, Samsung's Galaxy S25 Plus strikes the perfect balance between the Ultra and standard model, with a Snapdragon chip, all-day battery, and Qi2 magnetic charging support. Buy the flagship during Prime Day and you'll get a whopping $300 off your purchase, no strings attached.
Prime Big Deal Days 2025 - quick links
- Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial: Most deals are Prime-exclusive
- See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India
- Rival sales: Best Buy | Walmart | Dell | Newegg | HP | Target
- Phone deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Samsung | Amazon | Verizon | AT&T
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.