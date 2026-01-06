CES 2026: This new Whoop rival promises all-day health tracking with no subscription

What you need to know

Luna unveiled the Luna Band at CES 2026 as a Whoop-style fitness wearable focused on real-time, voice-led health guidance.

Unlike most wearables, Luna Band emphasizes actionable insights over raw data, using voice input instead of app-heavy interaction.

It features research-grade sensors and 6-axis IMU track micro-recovery, circadian shifts, and stress signals.

Luna says the Band will launch without any subscription fees, though pricing and availability details are still unannounced.

CES 2026 is off to a strong start, with companies showing off a range of quirky new products, including wireless chargers with modular smartwatch pucks and a BlackBerry-style phone reboot. Now, Luna, the same brand that launched its affordable smart ring about a year ago, has unveiled its new Whoop competitor.

The company is calling it the Luna Band and a wearable designed to deliver "real-time, voice-led health guidance." Luna says the Luna Band is not focused on simply displaying data, but on offering timely and actionable insights.

The device looks similar to others in this category, with a metallic casing that holds the sensors and battery underneath, collecting health data and syncing it to your phone where you can view stats and guidance.

(Image credit: Luna)

What sets the Luna Band apart is the company's focus on hands-free, voice-led interactions. Luna says users will be able to log meals, emotional context, and even request health guidance entirely through voice input without opening the app, using Siri-powered interactions on iOS. There's no word on this will work on Android devices, for now.

The fitness tracker runs on the company's own operating system called LifeOS, which, according to the brand, processes thousands of physiological signals per minute. Luna says LifeOS detects changes in recovery, stress, circadian alignment, and hormonal patterns, delivering context-aware recommendations throughout the day.

The Luna Band uses a "research-grade" optical sensor array paired with a high-fidelity 6-axis IMU. Luna claims this setup can detect subtle patterns like micro-recovery periods, circadian fluctuations, and emotional stress signatures that similar wearables often miss.

I haven't gone hands on with the device yet, but overall it looks very similar to other band-style fitness trackers, such as Whoop 5.0 and even Amazfit's Helio Strap, but with a stronger emphasis on turning data into actionable guidance rather than just presenting raw stats.