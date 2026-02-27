What you need to know

Ultrahuman announced the Ring PRO, its newest smart ring with enhanced accuracy, better heart-rate signals, and a 15-day battery life.

The ring comes with a PRO Charger that can hold 45 days of battery power for users.

Jade is Ultrahuman's new "biointelligent" AI assistant, capable of holding chats with users about their health analytics for comprehensible insights.

The Ultrahuman Ring PRO is available for pre-orders globally (excluding the U.S.) for $479 before shipments start in March.

Ultrahuman is ending the week (and the month) with a back-to-back announcement that involves a new smart ring and an AI assistant.

In a press release, Ultrahuman revealed its latest smart ring addition: the Ring PRO. Immediately, the Ring PRO will be available in Bionic Gold, Space Silver, Aster Black and Raw Titanium. More than that, consumers can find the Ring PRO in sizes five through 14. Ultrahuman adds that it's equipped the device with "a titanium unibody architecture" that should help the ring with "long-term durability."

Long-term durability is key here, as the Ring PRO features a 15-day battery. However, it's worth noting that consumers can probably reach this number using "Chill mode" with the Ring PRO. Ultrahuman states those using "Turbo mode" will probably get 12 days out of their battery.

Enhanced memory was built into the Ring PRO, capable of holding onto 250 day of data to assist your health history. The post adds that the smart ring has redesigned heart rate sensor tech to improve its signals when the user is sleeping and during recovery. An "upgraded" dual-core processor brings faster data processing and accuracy to the Ring PRO. Regarding safety, the press release highlights ProRelease tech, "which enables Ring PRO to be cut apart more easily in the event of swelling or injury to the finger."

You can't have a Ring PRO without a PRO charging case, can you? Ultrahuman says the Ring PRO can "click" directly into the case via magnets, finding a cool, efficient charging experience thanks to its "energy-efficient mechanism." The PRO Charger can store up to 45 days of battery power.

Ultrahuman highlights the following features for the Ring PRO and PRO Charger:

Find My Case: Quickly track down your case with the integrated speaker and smart proximity guidance through the app.

At-a-glance feedback: Receive confirmations and alerts via haptics, and view battery level status via an LED indicator.

Firmware acceleration: Faster updates, diagnostics and troubleshooting via direct case connectivity.

Wirelessly charge the charger: Power up the case with Qi charging.

U.S. consumers will miss out on the Ultrahuman Ring PRO for right now. The post states that, while the device is launching globally, with pre-orders beginning today (Fen 27) at $479, the U.S. isn't on that list. Shipments are to begin in March. Ultrahuman has not stated when U.S. consumers can expect to see the Ring PRO. Additionally, "Customers can trade in an Ultrahuman Ring AIR, and other smart rings, for up to $115 off."

Meet Jade

The other major announcement joining the latest smart ring is Jade, Ultrahuman's new "biointelligent" AI assistant. Jade is headed for Ultrahuman users globally, and the company says that it's "unlike normal LLMs." Jade is reportedly able to "pull real-time actionable insights, and even start breathwork or trigger Afib detection."

Jade is arriving with two modes: Standard and Deep Research. The latter is stated to deliver a more comprehensible analysis that spans "the ecosystem." It's also "designed to help interpret data, enable more comprehensive analysis, and surface long-term trends." For the biointelligent system, Ultrahuman says that it can connect your ring data with "markers" from across its ecosystem to "produce unprecedented insights."

This involves 120-plus Blood Vision biomarkers, M1 CGM glucose trends, and more. If a few of these aspects sound familiar, it's because Jade works well with the PowerPlugs available to Ultrhuman members via the mobile app. The company informs users that their data is processed within a "secure" system.

Android Central's Take

Ultrahuman's making some moves with its Ring PRO. Improving its heart rate signals, accuracy, and more are all welcome improvements for a company that's truly honed in on the health front. Jade is another integral piece to what's been announced. This AI was probably done to help streamline the health experience for users who're looking to understand their data and receive actionable details about it. It's a good move, but, of course, I'm left looking around like John Travolta since the U.S. is missing out.